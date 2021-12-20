Four psychiatrists and psychologists who examined Ian Howard, the man accused of the fatal shooting of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook in 2017, are split on whether Howard is mentally fit to stand trial.
Howard's trial date for the attempted murder of three people at a convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017, is set for April. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the first-degree murder of Middlebrook and the attempted murder of the three others. Howard's trial for Middlebrook's murder has not been scheduled. He faces the death penalty in that case.
At a hearing that took most of the day Monday, four mental health experts testified about the tests and interviews they conducted of Howard. After the tests and interviews and reviewing hundreds of pages of documents on his mental health since childhood, their conclusions were split.
Dr. Sarah Deland, a Tulane University psychiatry professor, previously diagnosed Howard with schizoaffective disorder after interviewing him 13 times and reviewing his social and medical histories. She said he was suffering a psychotic event at the time of the fatal shooting.
Dr. John Christopher Buckley, a forensic psychiatrist with Tulane School of Medicine, interviewed Howard nearly two hours before concluding he suffers with schizoeffective disorder and is not competent to assist with his defense. Buckley recommended moving Howard from Elan Hunt Correctional Center to the East Louisiana Mental Health System hospital for treatment.
Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, a forensic psychiatrist in Lafayette, concurred with their conclusion after interviewing Howard via Zoom for more than an hour on Aug. 19, 2021.
Howard told Buckley he suffered audible hallucinations at night, with voices insulting him and saying derogatory things about him. Howard denied having hallucinations during the interview, Buckley said, but he questioned whether that was true.
Previously Howard reported visual hallucinations, seeing an FBI van parked near his home. In January 2017 at a Lafayette business the police were called because Howard reported was running around claiming the FBI was trying to kill him, Buckley said.
Howard, who had been taking Adderall (amphetamine salts) prescribed for ADHD, was taken to a mental health facility but declined anti-psychotic medication and treatment.
In December 2017, two months after the fatal shooting, Buckley said records from Elan Hunt Correctional Center indicate Howard was prescribed medication after he was observed licking the toilet and floor. His psychotic behavior disappeared so quickly, he said, the medicine was soon discontinued.
Dr. Joy Lamert, a clinical psychologist in Lafayette, spent most of the day Oct. 5 interviewing and conducting assessment tests on Howard, concluding he is capable of aiding in his defense. His behavior at times, she said, were not consistent with active psychosis.
Garrett started off Monday morning explaining how the sealing of Howard's entire case file was an error.
In an effort to remove from public view items ordered sealed, such as mental health records, Garrett said the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office had difficulty discerning what should be sealed so the entire file was taken down to clean up the record.
The Acadiana Advocate discovered the file was sealed before Thanksgiving. The Advocate, KATC and The Daily Advertiser sued to unseal the file. Last week, the documents re-appeared on the Clerk of Court's online system. Monday's hearing appears to have resolved the issues in the lawsuit.