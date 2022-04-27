A St. Landry Parish grand jury has returned indictments for two people in separate murder cases.
According to District Attorney Chad Pitre, the first case involved the shooting death of Clarence Mitchell in Eunice.
Leonard James Miller, 35, of Eunice was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. Miller was arrested on April 13 in connection with the shooting.
Police reports indicate Mitchell was struck by gunfire while sitting in his vehicle and subsequently crashed into a house. Mitchell died the following day.
In a separate case, the grand jury chose to indict 19-year-old Lenny Bruce of Deridder in connection with the shooting death of Corey Rosette Jr of Opelousas.
The fatal shooting of Rosette happened on Valentine's Day. Rosette was found dead in his home on Nicole Lane.
Opelousas Police arrested Bruce on April 7 in connection with the fatal shooting. Another suspect 19-year-old Jaleel Durrisseau was indicted last month for his involvement.