A hearing to determine whether a new trial should be held on a defamation lawsuit against Lafayette-based Citizens for a New Louisiana and Executive Director Michael Lunsford has been set for Nov. 21.
Twenty-first Judicial District Court Judge Erika Sledge set a hearing for 1 p.m. Nov. 21 in Livingston Parish on a motion for a new trial filed in October by Amanda Jones, a middle school librarian and president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians.
Sledge, in September, dismissed the defamation lawsuit filed by Jones after she spoke at a July Livingston Parish library board meeting where discussion centered on the possible banning or relocation of books that some, including Lunsford, deemed inappropriate for younger readers.
Jones alleges Lunsford and Ryan Thames of Denham Springs, who owns the Facebook page, "Bayou State of Mind," defamed her with online posts.
Sledge dismissed the defamation lawsuit. Jones' motion for a new trial asks the court to permit her "the opportunity to make her case."