Don Landry will announce his candidacy for 15th Judicial District district attorney at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Madison, 406 E. Madison St., Broussard, he said in an issued statement Wednesday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
A Lafayette Parish native, Landry, a Republican, served as an assistant district attorney for 34 years while continuing a private practice in Lafayette. He is a partner in the general practice firm of Perrin, Landry and deLaunay, serves as city attorney in Broussard and has served as town attorney in Erath.
Landry said he worked for two previous district attorneys; the latter, Mike Harson, lost his re-election race in 2016.
"I've missed it," Landry said, adding he handled a range of work for the DA's office, from arraignments to prosecuting first-degree murder.
He said he wants the office to take a harder focus on drug violations and drug-related crimes. "Let's solve this problem," he said.
He said the office also needs to be more aggressive in trying cases.
Incumbent Keith Stutes, who served a single term, will not seek re-election.
Landry, 71, earned his law degree at Southern University Law School, his bachelor’s in political science at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and graduated high school at Youngsville High. He has practiced law since 1976. This is his first political race.
In addition to his legal work, Landry served in the Marine Corps Reserves for six years. He is a member of the UL Lafayette Alumni Association and served on the board and then as president in 2015-16. He was the association’s volunteer of the year in 2008.
A father and grandfather, he and his wife, Rebecca Dansdill Landry, have been married 51 years. He is a member of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.
The 15th Judicial District includes Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.
The election will be held Nov. 3.