A Lafayette public defender was found in contempt of court Friday after filming a bailiff duct taping a defendant during a sentencing hearing July 18.
Judge Marilyn Castle barred attorney Michael Gregory from bringing a cell phone to the 15th Judicial District courthouse or from using someone else’s cell phone in the courthouse for six months. She also ordered him to pay a $100 fine. Gregory said he plans to appeal the ruling.
“This is not pleasurable for me to do. If I ignored it, I’d be in violation of the rules,” Castle said, later adding, “I have no hard feelings for you.”
The contempt hearing was called after Gregory filmed while a bailiff duct taped Michael C. Duhon’s mouth shut during his sentencing hearing in front of Castle on July 18. Duhon repeatedly objected during the hearing, despite requests from Castle to remain silent or speak through his attorney, Aaron Adams.
When Duhon continued to speak, Castle ordered the bailiff to tape his mouth shut. At that time, Gregory reportedly took out his phone and started filming.
Two members of the district attorney's office — Marie Young and ADA Robert Odinet — were called as witnesses. They testified to seeing Gregory take out his phone “in a manner to indicate he was videoing something,” Odinet said. Young said she saw Gregory swiveling his phone’s focus between Duhon and Castle as the duct taping occurred before quickly texting on his phone.
The Louisiana Supreme Court’s rules for district courts say, “a judge should prohibit broadcasting, televising, recording, or the taking of photographs in the courtroom and areas immediately adjacent thereto, at least during sessions of court or recesses between sessions.”
The content of the video was not discussed in the hearing. Gregory said he felt there was “a compelling necessity to record the proceeding,” but Castle said the focus was on the inappropriate filming itself, not what the recording captured.
“The subject of what was photographed is irrelevant. It’s that you did it,” Castle said.
Castle denied a couple motions from Gregory, including a request for continuance so he could search for legal representation and a motion for her to recuse herself from the case. Gregory said he was served with the formal allegations Wednesday morning, and needed additional time to acquire an attorney.
Castle said Gregory was notified of the allegations when they occurred July 18 and had ample time to secure counsel. She further noted “it’s disconcerting how much this is being blown out of proportion.”
Gregory represented himself in the roughly 30-minute hearing.
District Attorney Keith Stutes and first assistant district attorney Daniel Landry were present with other office staff, public defenders from the region and representatives from social and criminal justice groups.