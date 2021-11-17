Sentencing has been postponed for two brothers convicted in July of conspiring to murder Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard.

Shavis Toby and Carlos Toby filed separate motions through their attorneys this month in Lafayette's 15th Judicial District Court concerning the outcome of their joint trial during which state prosecutors convinced a jury that the brothers conspired to murder Broussard in retaliation for a nightclub fight. The defense attorneys argued in their motions for a new trial and for an acquittal that the state presented insufficient evidence against their clients.

State prosecutors Roya Boustany and Alisa Gothreaux spent two weeks over the summer presenting evidence in an effort to prove that Carlos Toby was the thinker and Shavis Toby was the actor who ambushed Broussard in front of a 4-year-old child as Broussard exited his truck Oct. 13, 2018. Prosecutors said the brothers conspired to commit murder in retaliation for a nightclub fight two weeks earlier during which Broussard humiliated Carlos Toby.

Defense attorneys Kevin Boshea and Todd Clemons agreed during the trial that Broussard’s killing was gruesome, but argued their clients were not responsible for it. They said the state’s evidence was circumstantial, continuously pointing to errors in law enforcement reports, questioning the accuracy of cellphone data and probing witnesses about inconsistencies in their testimonies.

On July 3, the trial jury found Shavis Toby to be guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Carlos Toby was found to be not guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

+2 After guilty verdicts, brother attempts to spit at judge in murder trial of Lafayette boxer During pretrial hearings, Shavis Toby had outbursts in the courtroom that his brother's defense attorney worried might prejudice a jury agains…

The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison at hard labor without the possibility of parole. The conspiracy charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison at hard labor. Sentencing was set to happen this week but has been rescheduled to February because of the recent motions.

Clemons, who is representing Carlos Toby, argued in his Nov. 2 motion for a new trial that the mixed verdicts returned by the jury demonstrate the need for each of the Toby brothers to have a separate trial. Clemons said he asked the court four times to sever the cases so each brother would have his own trial "to avoid Mr. (Carlos) Toby being found guilty based solely on his association as the brother of his co-defendant."

In his Nov. 9 motion for a judgment of acquittal, Clemons argued that there is "no legally sound way to reconcile the two verdicts" and the judge "must intervene to ensure that justice prevails."

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Boshea, who is representing Shavis Toby, argued in his Nov. 10 motion for a new trial that the state's evidence against his client is "circumstantial and speculative in nature." Boshea also argued that a new trial is warranted based on the introduction of new DNA evidence days before the trial's June 21 start that "directly led to the defendant's conviction."

In his Nov. 8 motion for post-verdict judgment and acquittal, Boshea argued that "evidence viewed in a light most favorable to the state does not reasonably permit a finding of guilty as charged" to either charge.

State prosecutors said during the trial that Broussard's killing likely would have gone unsolved if it had happened 20 years ago, but modern technology in the form of cellphone tracking, DNA testing and video surveillance helped detectives build their case against the Toby brothers.

+8 Jury returns guilty, not guilty verdicts Saturday for brothers in murder trial of boxer Update: The jury in a two-defendant murder trial over the October 2018 murder of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard returned verdicts about 8:3…

The strongest evidence presented by the state was the DNA of Shavis Toby found on the fingertip of a blue latex glove that was recovered from the crime scene. Other evidence prosecutors presented include cellphone records that placed both brothers' devices near the Grossie Lane home at the time of the homicide and surveillance footage that appeared to show vehicles associated with each brother casing the neighborhood in the hours before the crime.

The defense pointed to other suspects law enforcement may have overlooked and questioned whether someone could have placed the glove tip at the scene of the crime during the trial.

In addition to filing motions for a new trial and an acquittal, Boshea also appealed Shavis Toby's conviction, and Clemons asked the court to consider a short sentence for Carlos Toby.

Louisiana's Third Circuit Court of Appeal will review Shavis Toby's case, and 15th JDC Judge Royale Colbert will consider Clemons' request for a sentence of six years in prison for Carlos Toby.