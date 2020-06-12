A hospital surveillance camera filmed as Opelousas Police Sgt. Tyron Andrepont repeatedly struck and applied a choke hold to a restrained black teenager in October 2019, court documents said.

Andrepont, 49, was charged Tuesday with five counts of malfeasance in office for committing simple battery related to the October 2019 incident. The 18-year-old victim, Jonah Coleman Jr., was admitted to Opelousas General Health System’s south hospital by family Oct. 30 and was not being held or investigated related to a criminal matter, Coleman’s Dallas-based attorney Daryl K. Washington said.

Andrepont used excessive force and treated his client in an “inhumane manner” as he “totally overreacted” by escalating the situation to violence when his client was not a threat to hospital staff, Washington said. Andrepont responded to the hospital after staff called for assistance.

Descriptions of the battery included in a probable cause affidavit filed Friday said Andrepont struck Coleman in the face at least once, causing his head “to snap backwards” and “put his right arm around Jonah’s neck in a choke hold,” among other acts of battery, the document said.

Louisiana State Police Investigator Mark Fournet reported footage from Coleman’s treatment room in the hospital’s emergency facility showed the teenager tried to get out of bed several times.

At time stamp 7:18, Andrepont rushed toward Coleman, struck him in the face with his right hand and Coleman’s head snapped back. Andrepont reached for Coleman again but didn’t make contact, then pushed down on Coleman’s neck and upper chest before putting his hand on Coleman’s neck and pushing him away, the affidavit said.

At time stamp 7:37, Andrepont grabbed Coleman’s right leg and pushed his leg up and toward Coleman’s head. At 8:32, Andrepont grabbed Coleman’s neck with his right hand and pushed his head down while maintaining “his hold on Jonah’s neck.” At 9:51, Fournet reported that Andrepont put his right arm around Coleman’s neck in a choke hold, the documents said.

Finally, at time stamp 10:18, Andrepont took the handcuffs attached to Coleman’s right wrist and pulled them back, extending Coleman’s arm.

After reviewing Fournet’s report and the video, St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Investigator J. Rene Speyrer wrote: “It is my opinion that Sgt. Tyron Andrepont, working as an officer with the Opelousas Police Department, committed several acts of battery on Jonah Shyheem Coleman Jr….”

Andrepont has been on leave since mid-November pending Louisiana State Police’s criminal investigation into the allegations, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said. McLendon first learned of the accused battery following a meeting with Opelousas General administrators in November and turned the investigation over to state authorities, he said.

The Opelousas Police Department launched an internal affairs investigation into Andrepont on Tuesday, the chief said.

Andrepont has been previously accused of using excessive force; in 2011, he was sued by an Opelousas minister, Elton Sam, for using excessive force against Sam after accusing him of stealing from an area Goodwill. The lawsuit remains active.

If convicted on all malfeasance counts, Andrepont could face a maximum of 25 years in prison, if time is served consecutively, and would lose his P.O.S.T. law enforcement certification.