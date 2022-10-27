Two people were indicted Thursday on manslaughter charges in the overdose death of a 17-year-old Eunice boy.
Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 41, both of Eunice, were each indicted on a count of manslaughter in the September overdose death.
The 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive in his bed by family members and taken to Acadian Medical Center in Eunice. He was then moved to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, where he later died.
The boy was discovered on Sept. 11, District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said in a statement.
“The victim’s death was directly related to the ingestion of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance. The indictment stems from Carrier and Granger’s involvement in the delivery of the drug to the victim,” Pitre said.
Carrier and Granger will be arraigned on Nov. 17.