Spencer Matthew Legendre, 23, of New Iberia has been sentenced to 72 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release on distribution of child pornography charges by U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Juneau, who also ordered Legendre to pay $15,000 in restitution.
Information revealed in court said an undercover FBI agent engaged with Legendre on a Kik group that referred to young girls. The undercover agent observed the username “legend re” which was later identified to belong to the defendant, who posted prepubescent child pornography images from the Kik account over the internet.
After a search warrant was executed Feb. 27, 2020 at Legendre’s residence, he was questioned by law enforcement officers. He said he downloaded child pornography and admitted that he had distributed child pornography using his Kik account, testimony revealed.
Agents seized Legendre’s cell phone and found numerous images of prepubescent child pornography on it. A forensic examination of the phone revealed that Legendre had distributed child pornography Feb. 18, 2020.