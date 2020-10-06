The Louisiana Supreme Court, in a decision announced Tuesday, denied suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope's appeal of three 2018 felony convictions.
Seven members of the supreme court were unanimous in their decision.
The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal denied Pope's appeal in June and two 15th Judicial District Court judges in August disqualified the one-term city marshal from running for re-election on Nov. 3.
A jury in October 2018 convicted Pope on three felony counts of malfeasance in office and one perjury charge. Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge David Smith later dismissed the perjury charge.
Smith sentenced Pope to a year in the Lafayette Parish jail for each of the three counts, suspending all but one year. He also sentenced Pope to 240 hours of community service and ordered him to pay restitution.