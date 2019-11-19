The Louisiana Supreme Court on Monday appointed a retired Rapides Parish judge to hear hundreds of recusal motions filed by 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office against Judge Lori Landry.

The district attorney’s office has sought to remove Landry from over 300 criminal cases across Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes because they contend she is “biased and prejudiced against this Office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.”

Motions were being divided among judges in the 16th Judicial District Court, and several were considered and delayed in October while evidence was produced. Hearings with evidence were scheduled Dec. 12 and 13 before Judge Gregory Aucoin, District Attorney Bo Duhé said.

Retired 9th Judicial District Judge Harry F. Randow will take over all proceedings, according to the order signed by Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John Weimer. The justice represents Louisiana Supreme Court District 6, which includes the tri-parish area covered by the 16th JDC.

Randow was first elected as a 9th JDC judge in October 1997 and served from 1998 until 2014. He was re-elected without opposition in 2002 and 2008 but lost his final race in 2014, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website says.

Before serving as a judge, Randow worked in private practice for 27 years handling civil litigation, family law, property and probate cases, his biography on the 9th Judicial District Court website says. The retired judge served as president of the Louisiana District Court Judges Association from 2012-2013 and has served on several boards, task forces and councils by appointment of the state Supreme Court.

Randow will operate as a 16th JDC judge “ad hoc,” or for the sole purpose of handling the motions against Landry. A hearing date was not established in the order.

Duhé said his office did not request the order from the state Supreme Court but he welcomes Randow’s appointment. He said he’s confident the judges in the 16th JDC could be fair and unbiased, but Randow’s appointment makes the recusal motions a greater priority.

“I think it’s an opportunity for someone to come in from the outside that can give it the attention it needs to have without having any other dockets pending,” Duhé said. “He can give it the attention needed to handle it more efficiently and effectively. He’ll also have a clean slate about the issues that are being presented.”

Landry began resisting the district attorney’s office’s efforts to recuse her from criminal cases Oct. 31 and rejected recusal motions in several cases, rather than step down voluntarily or refer the case to another judge for consideration.

The district attorney’s office objected to Landry’s rejections and requested she handle each of the cases uniformly and allow another judge to consider the motions. Landry refused.

“You don’t have the right to remove a judge duly elected en banc with a motion that’s the same in every case… These are the people who elected me and until they say otherwise, or the [Louisiana] Supreme Court does, I’ll keep working,” Landry said.

Beginning Sept. 17, the same motion was filed in each case, with the defendant’s name, docket number and relevant attorney information changed for each case. The recusal motion details over 30 examples of Landry’s perceived bias and inappropriate behavior dating from October 2015 to September 2019, just days before the district attorney’s office sought Landry’s removal.

Landry’s reported comments include statements that certain assistant district attorneys “deliberately incarcerate African Americans more severely and at a higher rate than others.” She also intimated the district attorney’s office knew or should have known about misconduct at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office that eventually led to a federal civil rights case, the motion says.

The judge also took issue with what she perceived to be injustice and inconsistency in the district attorney’s office’s plea offerings and the office’s potential selective use of the state’s habitual offender statute to harm African Americans, court documents say.

Outside Landry’s perceived racial bias, the district attorney’s office said she bullied and harangued staff, victims and others. They claim she “suggested that [victims] are somehow responsible for the fact that they are the victims of crimes” and mocked or attempted to humiliate the district attorney’s office’s staff repeatedly, creating an unprofessional environment.