Convicted Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope may not see the inside of a jail cell anytime soon, even though he was sentenced Wednesday to a year in the parish jail.
A jury convicted Pope in October of four felonies, including one count of perjury and three counts of malfeasance. On Wednesday, Judge David Smith of the 15th Judicial District, dismissed the perjury conviction and sentenced the suspended marshal to three years in the parish jail. He dismissed all but one year.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney said he will appeal the dismissed perjury conviction to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.
Pope must report to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on June 28. He may not be there long.
One of Pope's attorneys, John McLindon of Baton Rouge, said Thursday he will appeal the three convictions, possibly filing the appeal as early as Monday.
He said he also may file a request with Smith to allow Pope to remain out of jail on bond pending the appeal.
"With the sentence so low," McLindon said, "the law says he has to give us bond."
The appeal process could take a year, he added.
McLindon said Pope also may qualify for a first-time, non-violent offender program which would allow him to serve his sentence on home confinement if he doesn't appeal or the appeal is denied.
Pope faces trial on an additional 19 malfeasance charges.