A federal judge in Lafayette on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Lafayette Consolidated Government against the St. Martin Parish government over removal of a spoil bank along the Vermilion River.
Federal Judge James Cain Jr. wrote that he was dismissing the case against St. Martin Parish for lack of jurisdiction.
Lafayette's lawsuit against the Corps of Engineers, however, was not dismissed.
Lafayette officials secretly bought property along the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish and had a contractor, during the night, remove a spoil bank created decades ago when the Corps of Engineers dug out the river and deposited the debris on the river bank.
St. Martin Parish officials, who found out about the work after the fact, allege the spoil bank created a levee that provided protection when the river overflowed. Lafayette officials allege the spoil bank interfered with the natural flow of the river into a St. Martin Parish swamp during high water times.
The two had been negotiating when Lafayette secretly bought the property and entered a no-bid contract with Rigid Constructors to remove the spoil bank. under the cloak of darkness.
After St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars threatened Lafayette with a lawsuit in St. Martin Parish, LCG officials filed a motion in Lafayette's district court in March. Lafayette asked the court to declare it followed all rules and regulations in conducting the work. St. Martin Parish countered, alleging LCG needed permission from St. Martin Parish before conducting the work.
Corps officials, who had the case moved to federal court., contend Lafayette needed a federal permit to conduct the work. Lafayette officials said the work did not interfere with wetlands so a Corps permit was not needed.
In his decision, Cain wrote that LCG cites in its request for a ruling of no liability only the threat of a lawsuit from St. Martin Parish. LCG, he wrote, "cites statements by St. Martin Parish alleging 'a clear danger of future flooding in St. Martin Parish as a result of LCG's spoil bank destruction project'" and "its belief that a lawsuit is needed to prevent such damage."
LCG lost two lawsuits it filed in district court over use of the quick-take expropriation process to claim land for drainage projects. Both are pending ruling from the appeals court.
On Tuesday, Guillory chastised City Council members over questions they raised about the spoil bank removal project, contracts and public bid laws. He refused to answer questions Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook submitted two weeks ago, saying his staff doesn't have time to respond because they're working on the 2022-23 budget.