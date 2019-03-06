The Lafayette death penalty trial of a man accused of raping, beating and murdering his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 2012 has been delayed again.
Landon Broussard, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2012 death of Julien Madera.
His trial was scheduled to begin March 11 but has been delayed. Court records Wednesday did not indicate why the trial was postponed.
Previous trial dates also were re-set. Some of the delays were because the public defender’s office in 2016 ran out of money, canceling the contract of Broussard’s lead defense counsel. Also, in 2015, one of his defense attorneys filed 48 motions right before the trial.
While his girlfriend at the time, Laura Smith, was attending class in 2012, Broussard allegedly killed her son, carrying his lifeless body to his grandmother’s home on Kaliste Saloom Road. According to police reports, Broussard told his grandmother he found the child unresponsive in the bathtub and that a door had fallen on him the previous night.
Police reports said the child’s body was covered with bruises that indicate he had been beaten for a prolonged period of time. His eyes were swollen shut and part of his ear was torn. Broussard was charged with first-degree murder and rape. The District Attorney’s Office and Assistant District Attorney Bill Babin dismissed the rape charge pending the murder trial.
Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile for not trying to stop the abuse. She was sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor. She was placed on probation in January 2017.