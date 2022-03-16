A new federal trial date has been set for the Lafayette man accused of using a dating app to lure a gay man to his near-death and dismemberment in June 2020.
The trial for Chance Seneca, 20, is now set for Aug. 8 before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Summerhays, with a pre-trial conference on July 21.
Seneca faces federal charges of hate crime with attempt to kill, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted kidnapping, obstruction by destruction of records and two counts of kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The trial was previously set for Monday, but Seneca’s attorney, Dustin Talbot, asked it be postponed “due to the complex nature of the charges in the case.” He also said he was “working toward a resolution of the case without a trial.”
The 20-year-old is accused of using Grindr, a dating app marketed to gay and bisexual men, to lure his victim, Holden White, under the pretense of a date. He’s also accused of using the app in the attempted kidnappings of two other men.
On June 20, 2020, White met with Seneca at his father’s home in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road, where he attacked White. He was found by officers naked in a bathtub and “severely injured” with deeply slashed wrists, visible strangulation marks and other injuries after Seneca called 911 himself, a law enforcement report filed in court said.
Seneca told investigators in recorded interviews about the tools he purchased for the attack, its planning and that he called 911 in a self-described effort to be placed in a mental institution.
Seneca also faces state hate crime and attempted murder charges in a parallel state case. His next court appearance in the 15th Judicial District Court is set for April 28 before Judge Royale Colbert, court documents show.