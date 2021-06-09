Two forensic mental health experts have concluded that Ian Howard was in a psychotic state on the night in 2017 that he fatally shot a Lafayette Police officer and wounded three others.
Their conclusions narrowly focus on what they say was Howard’s inability to waive his Miranda rights, without addressing whether Howard's illness impaired his ability to distinguish right and wrong at the time of the shootings. The latter question is the linchpin of Howard's insanity defense under state law.
For the moment, the findings have bearing only on the defense’s motion to suppress Howard’s statements during his near-immediate apprehension and detention.
Yet they are still relevant to 31-year-old Howard’s overall defense because they suggest that Howard’s mental illness incapacitated him before, during and after the shootings.
“It is my opinion that Mr. Howard was suffering from the psychotic symptoms of this severe mental illness at the time of the offense, when detained, and later questioned by law enforcement,” wrote Sarah Deland, a Tulane University psychiatry professor who diagnosed Howard with schizoaffective disorder after interviewing him 13 times and reviewing his social and medical histories.
Hearings on the motion to suppress disintegrated last month amid squabbling over the basis for suppression, which prosecutors contend is only allowed when statements are obtained through misconduct. Another hearing on the motion to suppress is scheduled for July 16.
Howard is technically being tried in two cases related to his shooting spree at a Moss Street convenience store. He is first facing three counts of attempted murder, with a capital murder case to follow in the death of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook.
The pre-trial wrangling in the attempted murder case will settle underlying legal questions in both cases.
Deland noted that schizophrenia affects “the capacity to exercise free and rational judgment,” and she characterized Howard’s actions during the shootings as “motiveless and apparently random.”
To succeed at trial, Howard’s lawyers with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center must do more than prove that he was psychotic at the time of the offense. Howard’s ability to distinguish right and wrong and his understanding of his legal rights are “two totally discrete questions,” said Lauren Kois, a University of Alabama forensic psychologist.
“They definitely are correlated, but it’s not a perfect correlation,” Kois said. “That there are people agreeing he was psychotic at the time, that can help an insanity defense. But it’s not enough just to be psychotic.”
In addition to interviewing Howard and others who have known him, Deland and Lafayette clinical psychologist F.T. Friedberg independently reviewed Howard’s health and personal records.
Friedberg said he was unable to personally diagnose Howard after meeting him only once, but that his medical and social history is “consistent with the classic presentation of a schizophrenia spectrum disorder.”
A decade of missed opportunities
The doctors’ investigations charted new details about Howard’s promising youth and sudden, confounding deterioration. They also noted missed opportunities to recognize and properly treat Howard’s illness over a decade leading up to the shootings.
Howard was placed in gifted and talented classes in grade school, and he blossomed into an excellent student at Lafayette High School. He made friends in social clubs and the school band, successfully balancing his schoolwork, social life and a part-time job.
Howard ran into trouble almost as soon as he shipped off to Louisiana State University, where he floundered academically. A psychiatrist diagnosed Howard, then 19 years old, with Attention Deficit Disorder, which is also known as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and sometimes confused with schizophrenia.
The diagnosis Howard received requires the presence of symptoms prior to age 12, according to the American Psychiatric Association. Friedberg noted that Howard’s symptoms had not manifested by then. The psychiatrist who diagnosed Howard with ADHD prescribed Adderall, which is controversial for treating patients with pre-existing psychosis.
Doctors continued prescribing Adderall to Howard for at least nine years after the initial ADHD diagnosis. He dropped out of LSU to attend community college. Howard earned enough credits to transfer to University of Louisiana-Lafayette, but continued to struggle.
Howard’s family noticed dramatic changes in his behavior, Deland noted. He was paranoid and difficult to be around, constantly lecturing his loved ones on bizarre topics. His family could not tell if his thoughts were based in reality.
Howard finally earned a bachelor’s degree from UL after seven years of undergraduate work. By that time, Howard was talking about the FBI in a paranoid way. He got fired twice and moved to New Orleans, where he failed to hold down a job. His appearance declined. He started expressing racist thoughts, “in stark contrast to the views (Howard) held and expressed previously,” Deland noted.
Howard moved back to Lafayette in the fall of 2016, about one year before the shooting. His obsession with the FBI intensified. He reported being tracked through electronics and kitchen appliances. In January 2017, a New Orleans health clinic diagnosed Howard with anxiety disorder and prescribed anxiety medicine, in addition to more Adderall.
Less than two weeks after the anxiety diagnosis, Howard tried to steal a cash register from a grocery store. Police found him running back and forth through the bushes, claiming the FBI was out to kill him.
Howard was admitted involuntarily to the University Hospital mental health extension, and a Coroner’s Emergency Certificate issued the next day authorized forced inpatient treatment for up to 15 days. A Vermilion Behavioral Health psychiatrist observed persistent psychotic symptoms, including paranoia, delusions and hallucinations.
But Howard was released two days after being picked up, without further inpatient care. He did not receive any antipsychotic medication.
Howard purchased an AR-15 rifle three days after his release, according to evidence in his criminal case. He bought a Smith and Wesson pistol three weeks later. His family, certain that he was suffering from a serious mental illness, became “frustrated about navigating the process of seeking help and treatment,” Deland wrote.
Eight months later, Howard’s bizarre behavior got him fired from a restaurant job. He verbally threatened the supervisor and also texted a picture of a dead person, according to a police report. In a voicemail, police instructed Howard to stop the threats. No charges were filed, and the matter was dropped.
Three weeks after that, on the night of the shooting, Howard sped out of his parking spot at a Tulane Avenue apartment complex near UL, according to a neighbor who was interviewed at the time. Another neighbor said Howard had flashed a gun a couple nights earlier, after some students illegally parked behind his car.
Howard shot two people at the Big Boy Discount Zone on Moss Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2017. He left in his car and repeatedly returned, finally parking and getting out with the Smith and Wesson pistol inside the car.
Howard walked up to the store with Middlebrook, who was responding to the scene. He then snatched the store owner’s gun and killed Middlebrook. A shootout with police ensued, and another officer suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound.
Officers pursued Howard to a nearby ditch, where they fought with him, according to officer testimony last month. They deployed tasers and beat him in the head with a metal flashlight to subdue him, according to officer testimony last month. A sergeant told the officers immediately afterward they should have shot him.
Once apprehended, Howard repeatedly threatened to kill officers and medical staff during transport, first to the Lafayette Police station and then to University Hospital. Shortly thereafter, State Police read Howard his Miranda rights and formally interrogated him.
Howard was transferred from Lafayette Parish jail to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, where medical staff initially diagnosed him with schizophrenia spectrum disorder. They updated the diagnosis to “substance-induced psychotic disorder,” which refers to symptoms brought about by medications like Adderall.
Deland ruled out substance-induced psychosis when evaluating Howard because of the persistence of his illness over years, and the presence of symptoms “before and after the reasonable possibility of intoxication.”
“It appears that medical staff at the facility did not have the advantage of the significant history of mental illness preceding the offense and incarceration,” Deland wrote.