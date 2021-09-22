A nursing student preparing for clinicals is suing the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Ochsner Lafayette General over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Mia Bourg, an Erath resident enrolled in UL's nursing program, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette through her attorney L. Shaun Trahan.

The lawsuit alleges the hospital system's employee vaccine mandate, which provides exemptions only for verified religious or medical reasons, differs from the university's vaccine policy that allows students to opt out for any reason, provided it is documented in writing.

"The whole basis of the suit was just protecting the due process for this individual as a student," Trahan said in a Wednesday phone call. "I think it could impact other nursing schools because according to the revised statute, all students that attend universities have that right to file an exemption."

The lawsuit comes two days after employees at Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes facilities across Acadiana sued the hospital systems over vaccine mandates for staff. More than 80 people are listed as plaintiffs in those two lawsuits, which were filed Monday in the 15th JDC.

Bourg is seeking a temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction and declaratory judgment against the university and hospital system. She filed the lawsuit Wednesday, which is the deadline Ochsner Lafayette General provided to nursing students to submit vaccine exemptions ahead of clinicals.

The lawsuit alleges that by providing nursing students with the same vaccine requirements as employees, Ochsner has violated a Louisiana law that allows any student to opt out of a vaccine based solely on a "written dissent" without explanation or justification.

Bourg was repeatedly told by the UL Department of Nursing that if she does not receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 29, or if her request for exemption is denied by Ochsner Lafayette General, she would not be able to attend clinicals and "basically get an F," according to the lawsuit.

"The Department of Nursing has no input into exemption policies of individual entities where students attend clinical experiences," Helen Hurst, department head and associate dean for the UL Department of Nursing, wrote in an email to Bourg that was filed with the lawsuit. "Students must meet health requirements in order to be allowed into the clinical setting; requirements of any entity may change at any time and the Department of Nursing has no input into these decisions."

Bourg is seeking a declaratory judgment that finds Ochsner Lafayette General's vaccine exemption policy unlawful and declares the hospital system an agent of the state because of its affiliation with a public university. She is also seeking a preliminary and a permanent injunction that prevents UL and Ochsner from requiring her to submit additional vaccine exemption forms as a condition to complete nursing clinicals and from "retaliating against, coercing, threatening or discriminating against" her for choosing to exercise "her right not to be vaccinated against her will."

The lawsuit states that Bourg would suffer irreparable harm if "forced to discontinue her nursing education," including immediate financial loss and student loan hardship, loss of prospective earning capacity and loss of time toward a niche degree.

A hearing for the case is set to happen Oct. 8 in Judge Marilyn Castle's 15th JDC courtroom.