Three members of the white supremacist Aryan Circle group pleaded guilty in federal court in Alexandria in the death of an Evangeline Parish man.
David Wayne Williams, 38, of Sulphur, a senior leader in the gang, and Leland Hamm, 43, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty Tuesday and Wednesday to being accessories after the fact in the racketeering murder of Clifton Hallmark, 51, of Turkey Creek. On July 25, Richard Alan Smith, 47, of Little Rock, Arkansas, also pleaded guilty to the accessory-after-the-fact charge in the racketeering murder of Hallmark, an alleged fellow Aryan Circle member.
Another member of that gang, Jeremy Jordan, of Orange, Texas, is accused of murder in the slaying, which officials said Jordan committed to increase his status in the group.
Hallmark was found with a gunshot wound to the head on July 1, 2016, near a grocery store in the 14000 block of Veterans Memorial Highway.
