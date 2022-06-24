Many area churches rang their bells for five minutes starting at noon Friday in the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette to celebrate the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S.
The suggestion to ring church bells was made internally within Catholic pastors in the Lafayette diocese, which includes eight civil parishes, with the intention to allow people on their lunch hour to be "greeted by sounds of good cheer, hope and a call to thanksgiving,” one pastor said.
While the Supreme Court’s decision announced Friday, revealed in the result of a Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, was not universally celebrated, it was embraced in the heavily Catholic population in the Diocese of Lafayette. More than 20 percent of Louisiana is Catholic, with much of the Catholic population in the state’s southern parishes.
The Dobbs decision allows states to make their own laws regarding abortion. Louisiana previously decided to end abortion right away if Roe v. Wade were overturned.
“Can you see me jumping up and down and crying and screaming?” said Brenda DesOrmeaux, who has worked for pro-life causes either through the diocese’s offices or through her own DesOrmeaux Foundation for more than 30 years. “This is an answer to a prayer. I’ve been waiting for this for 50 years.”
Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, released a state Friday morning about the decision:
“The decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is a welcomed answer to the prayers and efforts of all people of good will. Human life is sacred at all stages from the moment of conception to natural death.
“The right to life is a guarantee found in the founding documents of our nation. The human person is sacred because we are created in the image and likeness of God.
“This decision is an important step in bringing our society to respect all life. Given the recent atrocities and mass shootings the message of life is as important as ever today. While each state legislature will be able to still enact abortion laws, let us continue our prayers and efforts that our nation value the sacredness of every human life.”
DesOrmeaux said she expects to see more pregnant women come to her foundation for assistance in having and keeping their babies. She said they may double their number of clients, but the foundation will be ready to help.
“We will help them with whatever their needs are: formula, diapers, clothes will all be free to her as a client." She said the foundation also operates a boutique at “almost giveaway prices.”
“Of course we will need additional funds but by the grace of God, He will provide,” DesOrmeaux said.
Krystal Rushing of Louisiana Right to Life said southwestern Louisiana pregnancy counseling centers all expect more clients, but they rejoiced in the court’s decision. She said many pro-life activists were at the state Republican Party convention at the Cajun Dome on Friday, where the crowd was emotional.
She said pregnancy help centers in Calcasieu and Lafayette are prepared to help larger numbers of pregnant women. There are six help centers within the Diocese of Lafayette, some of which are not affiliated with the Catholic Church.
Rushing and DesOrmeaux said they have not heard any threats from pro-choice activists such as Jane’s Revenge, which has claimed attacks made on some pro-life pregnancy centers in recent months.