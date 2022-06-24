The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is adjusting its policy for processing legal mail for inmates after coming to a compromise with public defenders.
In a policy enacted in late January 2020, the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center had been limiting legal mail to items sent through the U.S. Postal Service or hand delivered to the jail’s mailroom. All documents inside were supposed to be opened and copied in the presence of the inmate, with the originals sealed and mailed back to the sender, a Sheriff’s Office memo said.
Public defender David Rubin challenged the policy after he attempted to hand deliver legal documents to his client, Mitchell Lemaire, in January and was refused. The attorney asked to be present as copies of the documents were made but was denied; he eventually left the papers in a deputy’s possession to be copied and delivered, his filing said.
Rubin argued in filings that the Sheriff’s Office’s policy threatened Lemaire’s constitutional rights to legal representation and a fair trial. It also forced attorneys to question what information they could deliver to their clients out of concern the state would have undue access to the materials, he said.
“This directly provides the State with access to privileged information, such as witness statements taken by defense investigators, attorney work-product like summaries of evidence and assessments of the strengths and weaknesses of the State’s case, and discussions of possible defenses. All of these could provide the state with a significant advantage in its prosecution of someone accused of a crime,” Rubin wrote in his original filing.
Lemaire faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Cecil Gray, whose remains were found in a burn pile in the 300 block of Burbank Road in September. Defendants Sarah Johnson and Randall Figard were also charged in the case; all three were arrested by the Sheriff’s Office.
In court filings, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office argued the policy was necessary to prevent contraband from being slipped into the jail. Accompanying documents outlined instances where drug-laced paper and similar contraband was secreted into jail facilities through legal mail in other areas of the country.
Under the adjusted policy, set to take effect July 1, all legal mail will be separated from other correspondence and the recipient will be escorted from his or her housing floor to a copy machine to be present for the opening and copying of the mail, a Sheriff’s Office memo dated May 26 said.
The inmate will be given the copies and sign a log confirming their receipt. The copy machine does not have the ability to store information about the copied documents, the memo said. The originals, instead of being mailed back to the sender, will be locked in a shredding container, which will be shredded by a third-party company weekly on site.
Alternately, if attorneys don’t want jail personnel handling the legal mail, attorneys can make copies of the documents themselves at the jail’s information desk, place the copies into designated colored envelopes and address the documents to their client, the memo said.
The envelopes of documents will be placed in a locked box and delivered daily to inmates, who will sign a log confirming their receipt, the new policy stated.
The compromise was reached after an initial hearing on April 8, when 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat asked the Sheriff's Office and defenders to come up with a compromise.