The resolution of a high-profile murder case will remain a secret for the foreseeable future after a Lafayette judge on Monday denied a petition to unseal records against two juvenile defendants.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles denied Gannett's request to unseal records against the 13- and 14-year-olds prosecuted in the January 2020 death of 17-year-old Matthew Carter, who was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex while sitting in his prized Chevy Camaro.
Louisiana law says juvenile records are to be sealed. Gannett's attorney argued that there's an exception in the state law for juveniles convicted of violent crimes, such as murder.
Gary McGoffin, who is representing Gannett, said he intends to appeal the judge's ruling to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and the Louisiana Supreme Court.
"It's not surprising because this is a significant departure of what's been a traditional practice, and it is a policy-making decision,"McGoffin said of the judge's ruling.
The Lafayette Parish district attorney and clerk of court's position is that the exception for violent juvenile offenders under the existing state law allows the public to witness the proceedings in person but not access documents of the court proceedings after the fact.
McGoffin argued that even if a member of the public could attend proceedings in person, it's virtually impossible to know when those proceedings take place under the 15th JDC's current system. Dockets are not published for juvenile cases.
"There are 74 docket days on the 2022 court calendar currently," McGoffin said. "So it's impossible to know what's going to happen on any of those 74 days with regard to the prosecution of a juvenile for violent crimes."
The case against the two juveniles charged with murder in Carter's death was resolved in January 2022, according to Don Landry, district attorney for the 15th JDC. The specifics of that resolution, which Gannett's lawsuit seeks to disclose, remain a secret.
At the time, police said 13- and 14-year-old boys were trying to steal Carter's car when they shot him at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2020. Officers found Carter, a Comeaux High senior, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when they arrived at the scene in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of North Meyers Drive near Kaliste Saloom Road. Carter died a few days later at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Landry said in a January 2022 interview he could not disclose how the murder case against the juveniles was resolved. The district attorney also could not say whether the juveniles were found guilty or what sentences they may have faced.
"For both the public and the press, right now, unless you call or go to the courthouse each of the 74 days that a juvenile proceeding can be scheduled, you have no way of knowing if a particular violent offender case is coming up," McGoffin said. "Nor does the public or the press have any realistic opportunity of understanding the scope, numbers and extent of juvenile violent crimes in our three-parish judicial district."
