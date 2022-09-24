More than 30 years after he was originally sentenced in a 1988 murder case, Troy Shelvin, now 51, was again given a life sentence in August, but this time he has the chance to be granted parole.
On Aug. 23, 15th Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles re-sentenced Shelvin to life imprisonment with the option for parole in the death of Kerry Jones. Shelvin attended the hearing via Zoom.
Shelvin’s original sentence of life without parole was vacated by the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal in 2017 in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings in Miller v. Alabama and Montgomery v. Louisiana in 2012 and 2016, respectively.
In the Miller case, the Supreme Court ruled that automatically sentencing juveniles convicted of murder to life without parole violated the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment, requiring youthful offenders undergo a sentencing hearing to consider all factors.
The court’s opinion in the Montgomery case declared the Miller ruling must be applied retroactively.
Shelvin is one of roughly 300 offenders in the state who was sentenced to life without parole for serious crimes committed when they were younger than 18. Andrew Hundley, who was convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl in the community of Mowata in Acadia Parish at 15, was the first juvenile lifer to be re-sentenced and paroled after the Supreme Court’s rulings.
Henry Montgomery, whose case was at the center of the 2016 ruling, was granted parole in 2021 at age 75.
In 1988, a 17-year-old Shelvin was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jones. Details in court documents and appeals vary slightly, but Shelvin and two friends had rented a car and driven from the New Orleans area to Scott on Oct. 2 for a night of fun at Don’s Phase II Lounge.
A fight broke out between the trio and several local men, potentially over the trio associating with young ladies at the lounge, and amid the fighting Shelvin took out a handgun and fired off a few shots, striking Jones in the chest.
In January 1991, Shelvin pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder in exchange for prosecutors not pursuing the death penalty, court records show.
Shelvin’s case was first considered for re-sentencing in May 2018, but there was disagreement between the defense and prosecution about whether Shelvin needed to be formally resentenced or if the state declining to challenge his parole eligibility meant his sentence automatically shifted to life with parole.
The court sided with the latter’s argument, but in May the Third Circuit Court of Appeal issued a judgment in the case stating Shelvin needed to have a new sentence formally imposed.
In the past, family members of Jones have voiced support for the 51-year-old to be paroled.
One of Jones’s daughters, Lakarra Stiner, testified at his resentencing hearing in 2018 that she was hopeful he would be released, and would be happy for him to be released immediately. Stiner, then 7 months pregnant, had traveled from Houston to speak in support of Shelvin, the court transcript shows.
Jones’s brother Byron, who was present during the 1988 shooting and provided key testimony to the prosecution, also supported Shelvin’s release, records show.
At that May 2018 hearing, Shelvin spoke about his rehabilitation efforts, including earning his GED, studying topics including welding and paralegal studies, working as a trustee in the law library and on work crews, and serving with the prison chaplain.
He also expressed his thanks to Jones’s family for their kindness and regret over the shooting.
“I regret it. I can’t take it back. I know I crushed a lot of people…I can’t imagine the pain that I caused people for 29 years and something. It really hurt my mom, my dad, my nieces, my sisters, my brothers, his family, his entire family. I know they suffered from their loss. And I hate that,” Shelvin said in the transcript.
Act 277, passed in 2017 as part of a larger package of criminal justice reform bills, created a framework for juvenile lifers to be eligible for parole.
The law says that anyone sentenced to life imprisonment for first or second-degree murder on or before Aug. 1, 2017, if they’ve been deemed parole eligible by a judge, will be eligible for parole consideration after serving 25 years.
It also includes stipulations that the offender must not have committed any major disciplinary offenses for 12 consecutive months before the parole hearing, must have obtained a GED, completed a minimum of 100 hours of pre-release programming and have a low-risk designation from the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, among other requirements.