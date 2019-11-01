Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber filed suit against Lafayette Parish and Lafayette Consolidated Government, asking the court to decide what costs the parish is responsible for to run the parish jail, according to The Current. Filed in state district court, the suit claims the parish hasn’t been paying its fair share, and if Garber’s right, parish government is in an even deeper financial hole than anyone realized.
In August, Garber tried to broker a compromise on this issue, proposing that LCG increase funding for the jail by $1.7 million to cover the costs of 35 positions. But the City-Parish Council, at the request of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, refused to include his request in LCG’s 2019-2020 budget.
Now Garber’s suing to force LCG to live up to what he says are its state-mandated responsibilities. The Oct. 4 suit accuses LCG of not covering a variety of state-mandated costs — from medical care to maintaining the jail, to feeding and clothing prisoners, to educating them and providing access to chaplain services.
