The parties involved in a Lafayette right-to-life lawsuit can no longer discuss the case with media outlets or anyone who intends to share details about the case with members of the press.
Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett, who presides over the case in 15th Judicial District Court, signed an order Tuesday that further blocks public access to a case that's generated interest across the nation. The judge did not allow parties to oppose the decision with a public hearing, opting instead to sign the order the same day a motion was filed by Arthur Schafer, Joshua Barras' court-appointed attorney.
"The parties and/or the attorneys representing the parties have consistently compromised the privacy of Mr. Barras," Schafer wrote in the Tuesday motion. "Additionally, in light of the information received by the media, it is uncertain that undersigned has been privy to all information available, which has ultimately been available to the media."
Schafer seems to be "the last to receive pertinent information in the interest of his client," he wrote in the motion. The "wellbeing and privacy" of Joshua Barras would continue to be compromised if the judge did not intervene, Schafer wrote.
Although parties are occasionally ordered to keep mum on a case, it is uncommon for those orders to come without a public hearing where each side can voice concerns or opposition. Such orders are generally reserved for cases where there is an urgent concern for safety, such as a temporary restraining order or a temporary custody placement of a child.
Joshua Barras, 38, has been in a minimally conscious state since November 2018, when he suffered brain damage after attempting to kill himself in the Lafayette jail. He relies completely on Schafer to represent his interests in the court case over who should be his legal caregiver.
The man's mother, Kelly Barras, has been fighting to take that right away from his wife, Maegan Adkins Barras. The women have argued in court, on social media and on "Dr. Phil" over who truly has Joshua Barras' best interests at heart.
The Acadiana Advocate recently reported details from the case about how Maegan Barras spent money raised to help pay for her husband's care. A reporter's analysis of documents from two bank accounts showed that Maegan Barras spent nearly $300,000 over three years at casinos — on several occasions depositing hundreds of dollars from online payment services on the same dates as she incurred ATM and overdraft fees from her bank for gambling away more money than she had in her accounts. It is uncertain if Maegan Barras has other accounts that show how she received and spent money during that timeframe.
The Acadiana Advocate obtained the bank records before the judge sealed all financial and medical records affiliated with the case.
Garrett's order not only prevents Maegan Barras and Kelly Barras from discussing the case on social media or with members of the press; it also prevents their attorneys from discussing the matter publicly or with "third parties who intend to report" to media outlets.
Holden Hoggatt is representing Kelly Barras. Jessica Reaux and Michael Domingue are representing Maegan Barras.
Hoggatt and Reaux spoke with a reporter for The Acadiana Advocate's story about Maegan Barras' financial statements. Schafer did not respond to phone or email messages for the story.