The legal back and forth between between Lafayette Consolidated Government and St. Martin Parish Government over partial removal of a spoil bank on the Vermilion River continues in state and federal court.
LCG now is challenging a St. Martin Parish lawsuit filed in state court in July seeking a mandatory injunction against LCG.
Lafayette also recently filed additional complaints in federal court where a judge in July dismissed St. Martin Parish from an LCG lawsuit, leaving only LCG and the Corps of Engineers, which has since filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge has not ruled on the request to dismiss.
In February, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory authorized Rigid Constructors to remove the top of a spoil bank along the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish, without a federal Corps permit or permission from St. Martin Parish. The work took place in the middle of the night after Lafayette quietly purchased part ownership of the land.
LCG officials allege the spoil bank blocked the natural overflow of the Vermilion River into the Cypress Island Swamp in St. Martin Parish, increasing the potential for flooding in both parishes. St. Martin officials allege the spoil bank helped protect some of its residents from flooding.
When St. Martin Parish threatened to sue, Lafayette officials beat them to it and filed a suit in state court in Lafayette, asking a judge to rule that Lafayette did nothing wrong in removing the spoil bank. Corps officials had the case transferred to federal court.
In July, a federal judge dismissed St. Martin Parish from the case, prompting St. Martin Parish officials to sue Lafayette in district court in St. Martin Parish and prompting Lafayette to file a motion asking the judge to reconsider.
Lafayette responded Aug. 9, filing an exception of no cause and no right of action, an exception of improper venue or alternatively, a motion to stay and an exception of non joinder.
LCG argues that St. Martin Parish must demonstrate, but cannot demonstrate, it will suffer irreparable harm if the court does not grant its injunction because the harm must be to the parish, not third parties, like the residents, and because the damage is not irreparable because the harm can be compensated monetarily. Lafayette also argues that the Corps must be part of the St. Martin Parish lawsuit, which it is not.
Meanwhile, in federal court, on Friday, St. Martin Parish filed a motion opposing Lafayette's motion for permission to file a third amending and supplemental complaint. St. Martin Parish alleges Lafayette's motion makes no viable claims agsint it and fails to address deficiencies against Lafayette in the court's ruling dismissing St. Martin Parish from the suit.
St. Martin Parish also in federal court opposed LCG's motion to reconsider the ruling or alternatively to seek a certificate for an appeal.
On Wednesday, Lafayette also filed a motion opposing the Corps' July 13 motion to dismiss the federal case.