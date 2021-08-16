A Lafayette assistant district attorney was arrested Monday in connection with a boating incident last week on False River that left a teen with a broken pelvis, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Chris Richard, 64, a resident of Carencro, was arrested by LDWF agents Monday and charged with felony hit and run, careless operation of a vessel and negligent injury. He was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail.
Richard is an attorney in Lafayette who serves as an assistant district attorney in the 15th Judicial District under DA Don Landry. He is listed as a misdemeanor prosecutor on the district attorney's website.
Landry declined to comment Monday afternoon, saying he was not aware Richard had been arrested.
Richard was allegedly piloting a 20-foot pontoon boat around 4:25 p.m. Aug. 8 on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish when his boat collided with three juveniles on tubes being pulled by another vessel, according to a press release.
More than a dozen witnesses were interviewed by agents. Witnesses, including those involved in the incident, told investigators Richard at first jumped into the water to check on the three juveniles, then got back in his boat and returned to his camp on False River. He then went to his home in Carencro, according to the press release.
One of the juveniles on a tube suffered a fractured pelvis and was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Another juvenile suffered an injured ankle, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said last week.
"We're lucky we didn't have three fatalities," he said.
If convicted, Richard faces up to 10 years in jail and a $5,000 fine for felony hit and run; six months in jail and a $500 fine for negligent injury; and 30 days in jail and a $300 fine for careless operation of a vessel.