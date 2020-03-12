Judge John Trahan ruled against suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope on Wednesday as his attorney argued state law allows the city marshal to supplement his income with court fees.
Using civil court fees to supplement his personal income instead of using the money for the marshal's office operations is at the heart of 19 felony malfeasance charges against Pope, who was suspended in October 2018 after he was found guilty on three counts of malfeasance in a separate case.
Pope, who is appealing the 2018 conviction, confirmed for The Acadiana Advocate Thursday that he intends to run for re-election.
His attorney, Brett Grayson, said he will appeal Trahan's decision Thursday to the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.
Grayson attempted to have the 19 malfeasance counts against Pope that are listed in a December 2018 indictment thrown out. The indictment alleges Pope personally kept some $85,000 in court fees that a Louisiana Attorney General Office opinion suggested should have been deposited in the marshal's office account.
City Court Administrator Laura Stout testified regarding the state statute under which she collects court fees for the city marshal. The payments, she said, were made to Earl "Nickey" Picard, the city marshal defeated by Pope in 2014.
Marshal's Office Administrator Julie Albarado said she processes garnishments, extracting 6% for the marshal's office. Picard kept the full 6%, she said. Under Pope, she keeps 3% and he would get 3%.
Madeline Breaux, the city marshal's secretary, said she handles civil process services. The city marshal's office keeps the fees for process serving, she said. Pope, Picard and possibly Don Breaux, city marshal before Picard, all received those fees, she said.
Grayson cited various state laws regarding the salary of city marshals and whether they are allowed to keep such fees. He asserted that a state law addressing "fees of office" for constables and city court marshals allows Pope to keep the court fees. Grayson also reported an Attorney General opinion that conflicts with one the district attorney's office is relying on regarding court fees. This other opinion regarding Shreveport, he said, called for court fees to go to the marshal, not the general fund of his office.
"(Sheriff) Mark Garber would be a millionaire" if he personally took all the fees that would be allowed using Grayson's arguments, Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney said. "I'm sure if you ruled that way, the sheriff would love it."
Statutes exist that limit the pay of the city marshal, Haney said. The "fees of office" argument Grayson used doesn't apply, he said.
Haney cited a statute that states the city marshal shall not fix or supplement his salary.
After a short recess, Trahan returned to court to rule against Pope. He cited a statute that says the marshal can collect court fees for his office for things like equipment and to pay deputies.
"It does not permit him to supplement his compensation" with the court fees, Trahan said.
A defense motion to move the trial outside the Lafayette area was deferred.