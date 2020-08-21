A federal judge in Lafayette late Friday afternoon ruled against several Acadiana bar owners challenging a closure order by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The denial of the preliminary injunction Friday by U.S. Western District Judge Robert Summerhays followed testimony Monday in Lafayette by Edwards, a state health department official and several of the bar owners.

U.S. Eastern District Judge Martin Feldman of New Orleans on Monday denied a companion lawsuit filed on behalf of bar owners in New Orleans and Houma also seeking a preliminary injunction.

Summerhays last week denied the bar owners' request for a temporary restraining order, but conducted an expedited hearing on the case Monday, leading to Friday's ruling.

The Acadiana bar owners filed the lawsuits after Edwards on July 11 issued an executive order prohibiting bars from selling alcohol for on-site consumption. The bar owners questioned why bars in restaurants were allowed to operate but not other bars and said the order violates the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The court, Summerhays wrote in his ruling, is sympathetic to the bar owners. The coronavirus pandemic has placed an unprecedented burden on the healthcare system and others, with some business owners suffering disproportionate losses.

Under a standard set in prior cases, it is not the court's role to second-guess policy choices made by the governor, Summerhays wrote. In this case, he concluded, the governor's executive orders meet the standards of the previous cases, leading him to deny the motion for preliminary injunction.

Alexandria attorney Jimmy Faircloth Jr., who filed the lawsuits on behalf of the bar owners, in submitted comments following the ruling Friday, said the decisions from the Eastern District and Western District judges appear to contradict one another.

The Eastern District decision, Faircloth wrote, is based on testimony by Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for health with the Louisiana Department of Health, "that there is a rational basis to differentiate between traditional bars and bars in restaurants."

Friday's decision, he wrote, appears to be based on the testimony of Edwards and Billioux "that the closure order did not differentiate between traditional bars and bars in restaurants. How can it be both? The plaintiffs are trapped in doubletalk cloaked in deference."

Faircloth said the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal needs to reconsider the decision.