Two Lafayette women protesting the overturning of abortion rights were arrested Aug. 23 outside an Acadiana Patriots meeting attended by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
Amanda Nicole Anderson and Sarah Elise Credeur were handcuffed outside the meeting at the Comeaux Recreation Center on Bluebird Drive in Lafayette, online photos show. They were charged with "disturbing the peace noise," according to a Lafayette Police report obtained by The Acadiana Advocate.
Anderson organized and led several previous gatherings and marches in Lafayette protesting the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to an abortion.
Landry, who opposes abortion rights, once trying to withhold funding for New Orleans projects to force it to enforce an abortion ban, was the guest speaker for the Acadiana Patriots meeting. Guillory was a surprise guest.
The women are charged with violating Lafayette's noise ordinance. Some sections of the noise ordinance require a measurement of the noise level. In this case, the women were charged with violating a section that does not require measuring the level of noise.
Section 34-366(E) of the noise ordinance states, "no person shall cause, suffer, allow or permit the operation of any source of amplified sound on property which is (2) of such volume as to be unreasonably loud, raucous, jarring, disturbing or a nuisance to reasonable persons of normal sensibilities within the area of audibility."
Online photos, apparently taken from a window inside the recreation center and posted online that were sent to The Acadiana Advocate show at least four women holding posters, one stating "Landry is dangerous." A wide cement area with picnic-style tables and a small section of grass separated the protesters from the building where the meeting was being held. No megaphone or other sound-enhancing device can be seen in the photos.
Comments on a couple of Facebook pages about the meeting, as well as the photos, have been removed. One woman who attended the event posted and has since removed a photo of herself with Guillory and the comment, "Best part was the protestors outside who were arrested!"
The Acadiana Patriots is described by President Jim Crumling online as "a non-profit, non-partisan grassroots organization, made up of people of every race, religion and socio-economic level, who are dedicated to restoring our society to a more Constitutionally knowledgeable America." However, the group appears to be largely Republican and conservative.
The guest speaker for the July 26 meeting was Emily Bird McCutchan, regional director of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit group that advocates for conservative values for high school and college students and operates a Professor Watchlist that claims to identify college professors it deems "discriminate against conservative students and advances leftist propaganda in the classroom," according to its website.
Messages were left for Landry, Guillory, Crumling and Anderson for comment on this story.