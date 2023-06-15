The legal team representing the family of a Texas woman who died inside a locked freezer at a New Iberia Arby’s last month visited the restaurant to inspect the scene Wednesday.
Houston attorney Paul Skrabanek, his law partner, an expert and investigator inspected the fast food restaurant at 1120 E. Admiral Doyle Drive where 63-year-old Nguyet Le died May 11 after becoming trapped inside the restaurant’s freezer.
"Just walking in that place was an overwhelming feeling of dread,” Skrabanek said.
Skrabanek is representing Le’s four children in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court in Texas. The family is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Turbo Restaurants, LLC; Sun Holdings, Inc.; Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc.; Arby’s, Inc.; and Inspire Brands, Inc.
Skrabanek said by phone Thursday his team inspected the restaurant and were particularly interested in the freezer door latch, which he claimed in his lawsuit had been broken for months and was neglected by upper management.
The latch had been replaced by the time Skrabanek and his team visited the business, despite the lawyer’s request for a temporary restraining order and injunction barring any changes being made to the scene. The Houston attorney said the latch was on site – kept in the box the new latch was delivered in – and they were able to examine and photograph it.
Former employees have come forward to provide information to Skrabanek about the location’s operation, including management’s alleged neglect to repair the damaged freezer after employees raised the issue over several months, he said.
While inspecting the inside of the freezer, Skrabanek said his team took note of a lever that former employees later told him was a disconnected emergency alert system.
He says they claimed the lever, which was installed by a prior fast food establishment before the location became an Arby’s, could be used to alert the authorities if someone became locked in the freezer. The employees said the emergency system was never reconnected to phone lines when Arby’s assumed control of the building, Skrabanek said.
“I think a jury is going to be very angry when they hear this case and will want to send a big message,” Skrabanek said.
Le worked full-time as a general manager at a Houston Arby’s but had been on temporary assignment in New Iberia at the time of her death. The 63-year-old was dropped off at the restaurant by her son, who lives and works with his mother, early May 11 to complete pre-opening tasks alone.
This is when it’s believed Le became trapped.
Le locked the door behind her while alone in the restaurant, so when employees began arriving for their shift around 10 a.m. they couldn’t open the door. Unable to reach Le by phone, they left, assuming work was canceled for the day. Her body was discovered around 6 p.m. by her son, Nguyen Le, after higher ups reached out seeking answers about why the location was recording no sales for the day, Skrabanek said.
"It’s my understanding talking to the folks, one of the employees that was there, that she was frozen to the floor by the time they got there...Your blood freezes. You stop being able to move. It’s a small space. She beat on that door as hard as could – her hands opened up, bloody, blood on the door. She pulled on that lever, must have pulled the wires out of the wall trying to use that. She tried to knock the door down running into the door before just I guess having to accept and saying, I give up. I can’t imagine what that’s like. It’s horrific,” Skrabanek said.
The Houston attorney said he stood in the freezer door, which listed a temperature between -20 and -30 degrees, to get a sense of what Le experienced to better describe her harrowing final moments to a future jury. His investigator went as far as to enter the freezer and close the door behind himself.
Skrabanek said he plans to introduce information about the lever, and other details shared by former employees, to the case. The attorney is currently waiting for responses from the plaintiffs, after which he’ll begin requesting documents and taking depositions in the case.
The Acadiana Advocate reached out to Sun Holdings, Arby’s and Inspire Brands for comment on the lawsuit and restaurant inspection. A spokesperson for Inspire Brands said in an email the New Iberia restaurant is not a corporate-owned or operated location, and forwarded a statement from Turbo Restaurant’s, the subsidiary of Sun Holdings that owns and operates the restaurant.
“We want to acknowledge the tragedy of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Le family at this difficult time. While we do not publicly comment on pending claims or litigation, be assured that there is an ongoing investigation into this incident, and we have and will continue to cooperate with the authorities as requested,” a Turbo Restaurants US, LLC spokesperson said.
Skrabanek said Le’s family wants to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family.
“[They want to make sure] that their mother didn’t die in vain. That this doesn’t happen to a single other soul in the world...That word gets out that this is what happens if you screw around and don’t fix things that are obvious to you and are simple to fix,” he said.