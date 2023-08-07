A Lafayette 20-year-old's bid for a bond reduction in a 2020 murder case was denied Thursday after a state prosecutor argued the man poses an ongoing danger to public safety if released.
The defendant, Kendell Ledet, has been in custody in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center since March 2021, two months after he was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the September 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Damian George.
George was fatally shot at Big Boy Tobacco in the 800 block of North University Avenue on Sept. 19, 2020. The 18-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest at the convenience store and died at a local hospital, the Lafayette Police Department reported at the time.
Two additional suspects, Joshua Chevalier and Donnique Leopaul, were arrested in the case on a charge of principal to second-degree murder. The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office later dismissed the charge against Chevalier.
Both Ledet and Leopaul are scheduled for trial on Oct. 16, according to court records.
Ledet currently has a combined bond of $375,000 for the second-degree murder charge, an armed robbery charge and multiple battery and aggravated battery charges, per LPCC’s online jail roster system.
The 20-year-old testified Thursday that if released he had arranged housing with his girlfriend in Lafayette and would be employed with his father’s business. He said he could financially support home incarceration and had a bail bondsman willing to handle his case. Ledet and his attorney argued for reducing his bond to $150,000.
Roya Boustany, the lead prosecutor in Ledet’s case, argued that Ledet would be a danger to the community if released on bond and emphasized his charges in several pending cases: an armed robbery charge from a June 2020 incident, the second-degree murder charge from George’s September 2020 shooting and four separate battery charges from incidents in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center during his time incarcerated pending trial.
Boustany said the prosecution intends to present video evidence at trial showing an armed Ledet waiting for George outside the convenience store and shooting him once he emerged from the business.
The prosecutor argued that the second-degree murder allegation is serious on its own and, coupled with the multiple battery allegations Ledet faces from his time incarcerated, does not bode well for his potential behavior if released on bail.
"Mr. Ledet, in the state’s eyes, is one of the most dangerous men we have in jail right now,” Boustany said.
Ledet’s attorney, Antwon Bloxson, argued that the charges are strictly accusations and Ledet has not yet been convicted of a crime. Bloxson asserted it’s an unfortunate fact that fights happen in jail and without evidence that Ledet was the instigator in the incidents, he shouldn’t be penalized for holding his own when faced with fights.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat denied Ledet’s motion for a reduced bond.