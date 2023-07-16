A decade after the Lafayette District Attorney’s Office was rocked by a bribery scandal in which prosecutors sold plea deals to criminal defendants, history seems to be repeating itself.
The earlier scheme sent two participants to federal prison and ended the careers of others, including long-time District Attorney Mike Harson, who was not implicated but was nevertheless voted out of office.
A year ago, federal investigators raided the offices of District Attorney Don Landry, who worked for Harson. One contractor has already pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges and awaits sentencing.
The investigation remains open and additional charges are expected, possibly to include Gary Haynes, Lafayette City prosecutor, who was looked at but never charged in the earlier scheme that sent his then-wife Barna Haynes, Harson’s long-time executive secretary, to federal prison along with the scheme’s mastermind, private investigator Robert Williamson.
Between March 2008 and February 2012, Williamson offered employees in the district attorney’s office cash and gifts to get his clients, most accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, onto a fast track to dismissal.
They used Article 894, a program created by state law where first-time defendants, by completing educational programs and community service work, can wipe charges off their criminal record.
Harson, who became district attorney in 1983 when then-DA Nathan Stansbury retired because of illness, created an Immediate 894 program. Before ever seeing a judge, defendants could take classes and complete community service work and quickly get their charges expunged.
The way the scheme worked was Williamson, who represented defendants even though he wasn’t an attorney, was paid by people with pending charges. He, in turn, paid Harson’s secretary, Barna Haynes, to place those clients in the Immediate 894 program.
An FBI agent testified at a July 2015 federal hearing that, in secretly monitored calls, Barna Haynes urged Williamson to line up more clients for the Immediate 894 program because “we need some Christmas money.”
Barna Haynes, who pleaded guilty to receiving at least $55,000 in bribes, was fined $55,000 and sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
An assistant district attorney and his secretary also accepted bribes to help Williamson’s clients move quickly through the judicial system.
Williamson also recruited people outside the judicial system to help with his scheme, allegedly paying bribes to an office of motor vehicles employee, a driver’s education program and at least one nonprofit organization to forge documents to help clear the defendants’ records.
With documents showing they completed the courses and community service work, whether they actually did or not, Williamson's clients would appear before then-15th Judicial District Court Judge Edward Rubin, often in his private chambers, who would clear their record without going through the usual slow court procedures.
Williamson pleaded guilty in 2015 to one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery and one count of Social Security fraud. Sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, he was released in 2021 because of poor health during the COVID pandemic and has since died.
While not implicated in the bribery scandal, federal officials said Harson’s lack of oversight allowed the scheme to take place right outside his office door.
His top assistant district attorney, Keith Stutes, conducted an internal investigation, presented the results to Harson and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which did not pursue charges. Stutes abruptly left the District Attorney's Office in September 2012.
Stutes then ran against Harson, unseating him in the 2014 election. He did not retain many of the attorneys and others Harson had hired, including Gary Haynes and Don Landry, and implemented reforms in the DA’s office, such as eliminating the Immediate 894 program.
Stutes served one term then did not seek re-election in November 2020. Voters elected Don Landry, who had worked as an assistant DA under Harson.
When Landry took over in January 2021, he brought in his own people, including City Prosecutor Gary Haynes and contractor Dusty Guidry, who he appointed to the pretrial intervention program.
The pretrial intervention program is designed for first-time offenders who are deemed not likely to re-offend. A defendant, if accepted into the program, pays fees for courses such as safe driving and may be ordered to take drug counseling and complete community service work before having the charge removed from their criminal record.
The pretrial intervention program was vastly expanded under Landry.
Through a 2022 public records request, The Acadiana Advocate learned that enrollment in the District Attorney's pretrial diversion program in 2019 was 458 and 296 in 2020. In 2021, enrollment jumped to 837. From January until May 2022, enrollment was 325, higher than all of 2020.
“We have put significant effort into improving our Pretrial lntervention Program, and the numbers of enrollees in that program has increased. That has allowed our Pretrial lntervention Program to help more people than in prior years,” Landry said at the time of the raid.
In March, Guidry admitted taking more than $800,000 in kickbacks, pleading guilty to three federal charges involving the district attorney’s office scheme and another in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Court documents show Guidry admitted he solicited bribes while working in the pretrial diversion program from approximately Jan. 11, 2021, until May 9, 2022. FBI agents used wire taps during their investigation.
Prosecutors contend Guidry and at least one other official in the office “loosened and caused to be loosened the eligibility requirements of defendants” so vendors could collect and kick back more money.
According to court documents, the businesses allegedly paid Guidry and his partner — speculation has focused on Gary Haynes, who is the only other DA employee on administrative leave — to steer more pretrial intervention participants to those businesses, which were paid for their services by the defendants.
"Guidry and others, known and unknown," the plea agreement states, "used their positions in the pretrial diversion program to facilitate criminal defendants' entry into the pretrial diversion program, their assignment to certain classes and services and their successful completion of the pretrial diversion process," at which time the charges were dropped.
Rafael Goyeneche, president of the watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, in April called the mess “the largest criminal justice scandal on the state level I’ve seen in 40 years.”
He added: “It’s frightening not only in terms of how much money Guidry collected from this, but in terms of how many felony offenders who weren’t eligible for diversion may have gotten to go through this process.”
Goyeneche said the situation calls for a long look back.
“There needs to be an audit conducted of all the cases that have gone through diversion in Baton Rouge and Lafayette,” he said. “And if these vendors are doing business in any other jurisdictions, they need to be audited as well. This is a massive compromising of the state’s criminal justice system.”
Guidry also pleaded guilty to bribery involving programs receiving federal funds and conspiracy to commit an offense while an agent or commissioner with the LDWF from May 1, 2019, until Dec. 10, 2021.
He was arrested in St. Martin Parish in December 2021 on several felony drug-related charges, including manufacture, possession with intent to distribute and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. He remained as a contract employee in Landry's office until the FBI raided the offices in 2022. He hasn't been tried on the drug charges.
Guidry is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in Lafayette on Oct. 12 on the bribery scheme.
The investigation remains open and other indictments are likely.
Landry, who has hired an attorney to represent him, has said the DA's office no longer does business with the four vendors who supplied services to the Pre-Trial Intervention Program. He has repeatedly declined to comment because of the pending federal investigation.