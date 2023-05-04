A Lafayette Parish judge on Thursday ordered mental health experts to determine if a Broussard grandmother accused of killing a 10-month-old and critically injuring a 2-year-old is competent to stand trial.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle said during the Thursday hearing that she would sign an order for a sanity commission of 50-year-old Tammy Clause, who faces felony charges of manslaughter and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
The charges stem from May 2022, when Broussard Police found the woman's 10-month-old grandson dead and 2-year-old grandson suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration at her home on East Third Street while conducting a welfare check at the request of the mother of the children. The 2-year-old was later released from the hospital and recovered from his injuries at home, according to the boy's mother.
Clause's attorney, Antonio Birotte, requested the sanity commission, saying he does not believe his client is in a position to assist in her defense.
Castle was initially hesitant to order the sanity commission, noting that just because someone suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder does not mean she cannot understand the charges before her. Castle ultimately agreed to sign the order when the prosecutor did not object.
Clause was not present for Thursday's hearing. She has been held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond since her arrest on May 17, 2022.
Court records show that Clause suffered from mental illness after serving in the military during the Iraq war. In 2009, she lost full custody of her two sons, one of whom is the father of the children Clause had in her care at the time of her arrest.