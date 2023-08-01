A Broussard grandmother accused of killing her 10-month-old grandson and critically injuring another grandchild has been ordered to pretrial commitment at a state mental health facility after evaluators determined she’s not currently able to proceed with the case.
Tammy Clause, 50, was ordered to the Louisiana Department of Health’s Feliciana Forensic Facility for sanity restoration care by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Marilyn Castle on July 6 after two evaluators assessed her in June.
Clause faces charges of manslaughter and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after Broussard police officers found one grandson dead and another suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration at her home on East Third Street in May 2022. Officers were conducting a welfare check at the request of the children’s mother.
The surviving child was hospitalized but later recovered from his injuries, the boy’s mother told the Acadiana Advocate.
The evaluators, Dr. Joshua Sanderson and psychologist Jesse Lambert, both said in their reports that Clause lacked the mental capacity to understand court proceedings and assist in her defense without mental health intervention.
They noted that the 50-year-old expressed paranoid delusions, believed she was being surveilled and persecuted and was agitated.
“She categorially denied symptoms of mental illness but verbalizes the belief that her grandson (one of the victims in the alleged offense) is not really deceased. The defendant refers to her ex-husband being employed as an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and that through his ties with the above agency, he established the plot to conceal her grandson is still alive. She notes that the ‘Holy Spirit’ is involved and that her incarceration is part of her ‘testimony.’ She referred to cameras being placed in the plants in her home,” Lambert wrote in his report.
“Ms. Clause also voiced suspicion about her attorney and their true motivations. She acknowledged that she continues to receive messages from the Holy Spirit regarding her case,” Sanderson wrote in his report.
The two mental health professionals offered differing assessments of the cause of Clause’s mental health struggles but were in agreement that she needs intervention.
Clause has faced mental health struggles in the past.
While serving overseas with the Louisiana National Guard during the Iraq War, Clause told Lambert she was treated for anxiety, depression and insomnia. After returning from combat, she was treated for bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her mental health struggles contributed to Clause losing full custody of her two sons in 2009.
The 50-year-old's attorney, Antonio Birotte, moved to change Clause’s plea to include not guilty by reason of insanity in mid-May after the sanity commission was called.
Staff writers Megan Wyatt and Davide Mamone contributed to this report.