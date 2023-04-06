A Broussard woman was found guilty in federal court Tuesday of defrauding Medicare of more than $1.5 million, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana said.
Kristal Glover-Wing, owner of Angel Care Hospice, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud after a nearly four-week trial before Judge Robert R. Summerhays. Glover-Wing’s Angel Care Hospice purported to provide hospice services in Lafayette and other parishes.
Two co-defendants – Dr. Gary M. Wiltz and Dr. Charles H. Louis – were acquitted in the case, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon Brown said in a statement.
From 2009 to 2017, 24 patients were placed on hospice by Angel Care without meeting the criteria required by Medicare. None of the patients had been diagnosed with a terminal illness.
“In fact, many of the patients themselves, who are still alive and thriving many years later, as well as family members of other patients, testified that they never knew that they had been placed on hospice. The testimony revealed that while on hospice care, many of the patients were living normal lives and although most of them did have medical conditions, none had been diagnosed as being terminally ill,” Brown's office said.
The fraudulent claims submitted for the patients’ care totaled $1,539,161.10.
The 50-year-old faces up to 20 years on the conspiracy to commit health care fraud charge, up to 10 years on the health care fraud charges, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, Brown’s office said.
“Whenever Medicare providers are motivated by greed, our most vulnerable citizens, the elderly, are put at risk,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeff Richards of the Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Inspector General.