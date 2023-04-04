A Lafayette woman has been dismissed from a 15th Judicial District Court murder case after prosecutors reconsidered charges against some defendants in light of video evidence obtained in the case.
On March 10, prosecutors dismissed the accessory after the fact to second-degree murder charge filed against 31-year-old Shawatha Boyd, removing her from the prosecution of 36-year-old John Willis’s death.
Willis was shot and killed on July 4, 2019 in the 200 block of Lilly Street. Lafayette police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. and found Willis dead outside his residence.
A neighbor interviewed by The Acadiana Advocate said he heard around 20 to 30 gunshots while trying to fall asleep. Four of the bullets pierced his bedroom window and he dove to the floor to avoid being hit. Once the shooting subsided, he said he looked out his window and saw a man flee the scene in a vehicle.
The man, Lamar Stiner, went outside and found Willis lying face down beside his front porch surrounded by blood, he said.
Boyd was one of six people arrested in the case.
Boyd, Deontre Batiste and Kenyetta Fails were arrested during a traffic stop in Lake Charles on July 5, 2019. Fails and Boyd were each arrested on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and Batiste was arrested on second-degree murder; a grand jury later indicted Batiste on the murder charge in October 2019.
Christopher Williams and Demarcus Thomas were separately arrested on July 5, 2019, on one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder each in the case.
A sixth suspect, Betty Jo Lofton of Lafayette, was arrested on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder a year after the shooting. Online booking records show Lofton was arrested on July 15, 2020 and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Following the dismissal of Boyd’s charge, active cases remain against two defendants.
Lead prosecutor Don Knecht said surveillance video was obtained that captured the shooting. Once the video was processed and entered into the case file, Knecht and the district attorney’s office reevaluated the strength of the evidence against some of the parties charged and whether each person should be charged in the case.
“Once that [video] came to light, some of the information about who was there, what they did and things about who was an accessory after the fact and so on, kind of changed from the original report and what we had heard,” Knecht said.
Batiste, 27, is scheduled for trial in the case on Aug. 14 before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat. Fails, 33, is scheduled for a pre-trial appearance on July 20 before Privat.
Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in December 2019 as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to one year in jail. As part of his plea, Thomas agreed “to testify in the trial of any and all co-defendants or other parties to this matter,” according to his plea agreement and sentencing documents.
The district attorney’s office dismissed 37-year-old Lofton’s accessory charge in December, court records show.
Williams, 53, was never charged by the district attorney’s office in the case.