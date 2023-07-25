An accessory charge has been dismissed against a suspect in a Lafayette murder case in exchange for the woman’s testimony, according to court filings.
On Thursday, the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office dismissed an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder charge brought against Kenyetta Fails in the murder of 36-year-old John Willis in July 2019.
The dismissal motion filed by prosecutor Don Knecht said the charge was dismissed because “the defendant was present during the matter and has agreed to testify truthfully in the incident.”
Deontre Batiste, 28, of Carencro, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the case and is scheduled for trial on Aug. 14. On Friday, Batiste’s defense attorney Xavier Alexander filed a motion requesting a trial delay because he needs more time to prepare Batiste’s defense with the defendant and his family, the filing said.
The attorney said they are attempting to hire an investigator and believe it’s important for Batiste’s defense.
Batiste is accused of shooting and killing Willis in the 200 block of Lilly Street on July 4, 2019. Lafayette police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. and found Willis dead outside his residence.
Six people were arrested in connection with the homicide. Batiste is the only accused party whose case is still active, according to court filings.
Accessory charges were dismissed against suspects Shawatha Boyd and Betty Jo Lofton in March and December, respectively, after Knecht said surveillance video that captured the shooting was reviewed and the district attorney’s office reevaluated the strength of the evidence against some of the parties charged.
Demarcus Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in December 2019 as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to one year in jail. He agreed to testify at trial as part of his plea, according to court documents.
Charges were never filed against the sixth suspect arrested in the case, Christopher Williams, who was also booked on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.