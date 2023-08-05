Four years after law enforcement raided multiple Lafayette area massage parlors as part of a human trafficking sting operation, the criminal case has quietly closed with a single defendant accepting a plea for a misdemeanor charge.
On July 17, 38-year-old Xufang Ou, a Chinese citizen, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating a massage establishment without a license.
Ou was originally charged with a count of human trafficking and two counts of pandering; the pandering counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, court records show.
Ou, whose residence is now listed in Flushing, New York, was sentenced to 29 days in parish jail with credit for time served and a fine of $100. She was also required to pay $243 in court costs. She was represented by Alfred Boustany II, Alfred Boustany III and a consulting immigration attorney, Eric Zheng of New York.
The 38-year-old was arrested in February 2019 along with nine others after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a 17-month surveillance operation on more than five massage parlors and several residences in Lafayette Parish following an anonymous call to a policing tip line, according to Ou’s arrest affidavit.
One of the arrested suspects was Jerod Prunty, an aide to Congressman Clay Higgins. Prunty had the same residential address as one of the female suspects arrested on a pandering charge. Prunty resigned from his aide position following the arrest; he ultimately was not prosecuted.
Agents collected intel that women from China were forced to reside inside the massage parlors and engage in prostitution to pay off debts associated with being brought to the United States, the affidavit said. Sheriff’s office agents then connected Ou and others to the establishments through business paperwork and utilities accounts.
Deputies surveilled the businesses and documented men coming and going until late hours, noted Ou and other suspects coming and going, and recovered condoms and cling wrap with a substance “believed to be male ejaculate/bodily fluids.” Agents also conducted two undercover stings, during which massage therapists propositioned the agents for sex, the affidavit said.
Of those arrested, only Ou and suspect Zhao Chen were ultimately charged in the case, with Chen facing counts of pandering, operating a place of prostitution and keeping a disorderly place. The charges against him were dismissed in October.
Prosecutor Don Knecht said the plea resolution came down to the availability of witnesses.
Following the 2019 bust, potential witnesses and trafficking victims scattered around the country. One viable witness, now living in Maryland, was located but outreach from the district attorney’s office was repeatedly rebuffed and she refused to be involved, Knecht said.
The business documents and physical evidence were not enough to prove human trafficking without witness testimony. The pandering charges, even with the solicitation of the undercover officers, were also weakened without testimony that Ou had active knowledge of prostitution and facilitated prostitution at the businesses, he said.
Knecht said he pressed for a plea on pandering because the offense, a crime of moral turpitude, could make Ou eligible for deportation, but her immigration attorney fought a plea to the charge.