A judge is being asked to void a Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control vote, taken Monday in executive session and in apparent violation of the Louisiana Open Meetings Law, to fire the library director.
The petition also asks 15th Judicial District Judge Michelle Billeaud to invalidate any vote that may be taken at a special library board meeting Thursday to ratify the vote taken Monday.
Attorney Gary McGoffin filed the petition Thursday morning on behalf of former Library Director Danny Gillane, who initiated the retirement process the day after the library board apparently voted illegally to fire him. By retiring, Gillane hopes to retain access to accrued sick days and health benefits through Lafayette Consolidated Government.
For two years Gillane was library director, an at-will employee not protected by civil service laws. He worked for the Lafayette library system about 13 years under civil service.
With only four library board members present Monday, the group discussed the annual evaluation of Gillane in executive session. When they returned to open session, no vote was taken to ratify what was discussed behind closed doors and without Gillane or the board's attorney present.
After the meeting, board President Robert Judge told Gillane the board voted to fire him for undermining the board.
Louisiana's Open Meetings Law, Revised Statute 42:16 states, "no final or binding action shall be taken during an executive session."
In an apparent attempt to rectify the termination, the library board is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the main library in downtown Lafayette "to consider director's employment status and take action" and to appoint an interim director.
If Billeaud determines Monday's library board vote was a violation of the Open Meetings Law, McGoffin said, it would void any vote taken Thursday to ratify Monday's vote.
Named defendants in the petition, individually and in their capacity as board members, are Judge and the other board members who voted Monday in executive session, including Ella Arsement, Daniel Kelly and Erasto Padron, and Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Gillane is seeking civil penalties and personal liability of $500 against the four library board members.