A fired St. Thomas More Catholic High School teacher and coach has been indicted on a federal charge of attempted production of child pornography.
Jacob de la Paz was indicted by a federal grand jury in Lafayette last week. An indictment can come after a grand jury, usually made up of 16-23 people, hears arguments from prosecutors and determines there is enough evidence for a person to be charged with a crime. It is not a conviction.
In de la Paz's case, a federal grand jury found there was enough evidence to accuse him of attempting to employ, use, persuade, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating a visual depiction of said conduct, knowing and having reason to believe that the depiction would be transported or transmitted using any means or facility of interstate commerce, according to court documents.
De la Paz was fired from STM and arrested in April after a video circulated on social media of him allegedly requesting a minor send him a sexual video. The Louisiana Department of Education also has suspended his teaching license.
His Lake Charles-based attorney, Joseph Wilson Burke, said he would not be providing a statement at this time when reached by the Advocate on Monday morning.
De la Paz has been held in federal custody since his arrest. A date for his arraignment, where the 33-year-old will have the opportunity to enter a formal plea, has not yet been set.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent who filed the criminal complaint, Parker Dippel, testified during a May 4 detention hearing that agents were notified of the video’s existence by Internet Crimes Against Children task force partners on April 27.
De la Paz is accused of sending a teenage girl he tutored a video asking that she film herself performing sexual acts. Agents contend de le Paz sent the video Jan. 12.
Dippel said investigators made contact with the victim, a 17-year-old girl, and confirmed she met de la Paz when he worked as a track coach, math teacher and tutor at North Vermilion High School. When the 33-year-old left NVHS for STM in fall 2022, he remained her tutor, Dippel testified.
Investigators confirmed the existence of the video and a second video sent by de la Paz, depicting a white male masturbating, he said. De la Paz’s face was not shown in the second video; investigators executed a search warrant at de la Paz’s home and confirmed the room shown in the videos is a match for his bedroom.
The agent said investigators also confirmed with the minor that she shared a sexual video with de la Paz on Jan. 14, in response to his prompting.
The videos and other messages were sent via Facebook messenger and Dippel testified the teen informed investigators that de la Paz instructed her to delete their messages routinely because he was concerned about them being discovered.
During that hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker pointed to a previous incident in which de la Paz texted a 17-year-old, who was a student at the Arkansas school where he worked, about a future relationship, their love and keeping their feelings concealed from others.
In fall 2017, de la Paz was reported and investigated over the messages. The state’s Professional Licensure Standards Board Ethics Subcommittee initially recommended permanent revocation of his license, but after two rounds of appeals, the Arkansas State Board of Education voted in 2019 to place him on a three-year probation, with the requirement he undergo training.
De la Paz was already employed at North Vermilion High School when the 2019 decision was made.
In his decision, the magistrate judge said that while de la Paz’s past behavior in Arkansas was not deemed a criminal offense, it does suggest a troubling pattern that has escalated.
Acadiana Advocate reporter Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.