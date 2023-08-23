A former St. Thomas More Catholic High School coach and teacher has pleaded not guilty to three federal child sex crime charges.
Angel Cardona pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of attempted production of child pornography and one count of using a facility to cause a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity during a teleconference arraignment before Magistrate Judge David J. Ayo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
Cardona was indicted on the charges by a federal grand jury on Aug. 16. The indictment alleges the attempted child pornography charges stemmed from incidents on July 11 and July 13, and the use of a facility for criminal sexual activity occurred from June 6 to July 24.
The educator had previously worked in East Jefferson Parish and was hired by St. Thomas More in Lafayette after the end of the 2022-2023 school year as a coach and educator; an archival search of the school’s website showed an Angel Cardona was listed as a world languages instructor but later removed.
The school announced in an email to parents that a teacher hired for the upcoming school year had been arrested by federal authorities but did not name Cardona or elaborate on the nature of the investigation. School leaders said they were “not at liberty to discuss the details” but said the educator had passed all background checks during the hiring process.
“Since this individual was hired after the last day of school, there was no academic instructional time with student," St. Thomas More school leaders wrote in the email to parents. "Furthermore, all assistant coaching responsibilities over the summer were always under the direct observation and supervision of the STM coaching staff, with no complaints, concerns, or incidents reported."
Cardona waived a detention hearing after his initial July arrest and remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office without bond. He again waived holding a detention hearing on Tuesday but reserved the right to request one in the future, court records show.
Cardona is the second St. Thomas More educator arrested during a federal child sex crimes investigation this year. Jacob de la Paz, former coach and math teacher, was arrested and later indicted after a video circulated online allegedly showing him request that a minor he was tutoring send him a sexual video.