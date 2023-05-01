A fired St. Thomas More Catholic High School teacher accused of enticing a minor to produce child pornography is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday in federal court.
Jacob de la Paz was fired last week and arrested Friday on a charge of enticing a minor to engage in the production of child pornography/child sexual abuse material. In a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, the alleged crime happened on or about January 12.
The 33-year-old was fired and arrested after a video circulated on social media in which he appeared to be saying sexually suggestive things to someone he said he tutored.
De la Paz appeared for an initial hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Ayo from the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center via Zoom on Monday. De la Paz has been held at the parish’s jail since his arrest on Friday.
He was accompanied virtually by his attorney Joseph Burke. Burke and co-counsel Walter Sanchez are attorneys out of Lake Charles. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker represented the federal government at the hearing.
A conviction on the enticement charge carries a sentence between 15 years and 30 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release, Ayo said. After reading the charge and allowing de la Paz and his attorney time to review the arrest affidavit, de la Paz waived a formal initial hearing.
The fired educator will appear in-person Thursday at the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse in Lafayette for a detention hearing, where Walker and prosecutors will argue the 33-year-old be held without bond until a formal charging decision and the possible presentation of the case to a federal grand jury, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a statement.
Before de la Paz worked in Louisiana, he resigned from teaching after he was investigated for sending "inappropriate communications/grooming" messages to a junior at the Arkansas high school where he taught and coached, according to Arkansas State Board of Education documents.
De la Paz initially faced a five year suspension of his teaching license and a $500 fine but after an appeal, he was subjected to a three-year probation and a $250 fine.
The 33-year-old worked for the Vermilion Parish School System before he was employed by St. Thomas More.
STM Chancellor Rev. Michael J. Russo said in an email to parents after de la Paz's firing that the former teacher had been upfront about an "isolated and imprudent infraction in his past" and that de la Paz passed a background check.
Federal prosecutors will continue their investigation into de la Paz. Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s investigations division at 337-262-6619.