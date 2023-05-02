The Louisiana Department of Education has suspended the teaching license of a fired St. Thomas More Catholic High School educator after he was arrested following accusations he enticed a minor to produce child pornography.
Jacob de la Paz, 33, was arrested Thursday on a count of enticing a minor to engage in the production of child pornography/child sexual abuse material after a criminal complaint was filed by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigator.
The alleged crime took place on or about Jan. 12, per the criminal complaint.
The 33-year-old appeared in federal court via Zoom on Monday and is scheduled for a detention hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Ayo. de la Paz is being represented by Lake Charles attorneys Joseph Burke and Walter Sanchez.
On Monday, de la Paz’s teaching certificate with the state was suspended, per the Louisiana Department of Education’s website.
De la Paz was arrested and fired after a video circulated on social media that depicted him allegedly making sexually suggestive statements and requesting a sexual video from a person he claimed to tutor.
The affidavit containing the exact details that prompted de la Paz’s arrest have been filed under seal in federal court.
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office have been involved in the investigation alongside federal agents, per a statement from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon Brown.
Before teaching in Louisiana, de la Paz was an Arkansas educator.
In 2015, the state’s Professional Licensure Standards Board’s Ethics Subcommittee received a complaint that de la Paz had an inappropriate relationship with a student. The subcommittee determined he had “engaged in inappropriate communication/grooming” with a junior at the high school where he taught.
He was initially recommended for a five year license suspension and a $500 fine, but the penalty was reduced to a three year probation and $250 fine when he appealed in 2019. At the time of his appeal, de la Paz was working for North Vermilion High School.