A Youngsville man who was a contract employee with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Lafayette has pleaded guilty to three federal charges, including bribery, in a scheme in which he and others allegedly received kickbacks for steering pretrial diversion defendants to four colluding vendors.
The charges are related to Dusty Guidry's work with the pretrial diversion program of the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office in 2021-22 and his work dating back to 2019 with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, according to court documents.
At least two other unnamed officials, one in the District Attorney's Office and a LDWF employee who may have since retired, and at least four unnamed vendors are implicated in the written guilty plea, which Guidry entered on March 23.
While not named in the plea, Gary Haynes, an assistant district attorney who worked in the pretrial diversion program, was placed on unpaid administrative leave in May pending the outcome of the federal investigation.
Guidry, who started working in the District Attorney's Office after Don Landry took over, was arrested in St. Martin Parish in December 2021 on several felony drug-related charges, including manufacture, possession with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
At the time, he was in charge of the pretrial intervention program in the 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish. He resigned after his arrest.
Guidry admitted he received more than $89,000, including a vehicle for he and his wife, from one of the four vendors participating in the bribery scheme, according to court documents.
As detailed in the plea agreement, Guidry admitted to committing the crime of soliciting a bribe while working in the pretrial diversion program from approximately Jan. 11, 2021, until May 9, 2022.
During that time, federal officials allege, Guidry directed and solicited people with pending felony and misdemeanor charges to participate in a scheme in which they would pay money to colluding vendors who provided or claimed to provide pretrial services. The defendants were promised a favorable resolution to their cases, including dismissal of the criminal charges. Guidry, the other public official in the District Attorney's Office and the vendors split the money the defendants paid.
"Guidry and others, known and unknown," the plea agreement states, "used their positions in the pretrial diversion program to facilitate criminal defendants' entry into the pretrial diversion program, their assignment to certain classes and services and their successful completion of the pretrial diversion process," at which time the charges were dropped.
The pretrial diversion program required defendants to take online courses or substance abuse treatment provided by businesses or vendors.
Vendors 1 and 2, not named in the court document, had companies that provided online courses for the District Attorney's Office. Vendor 3, also not named, had a company that provided other services for pretrial diversion participants. Vendor 4, also not named, ran an evaluation service and rehabilitation center that provided services to pretrial diversion participants.
In a June 7, 2022, reply to a public records request, Landry said his office utilized the services of four businesses in the Pretrial Intervention Program: C&A Sudden Impact of Lafayette, Burton Services of Prairieville, Acadiana Monitoring & Evaluations of Lafayette and Lake Wellness Center of Lafayette. The above businesses were not named in the federal court documents.
Guidry admitted the four unnamed vendors made payments to him directly or through his company, DJG Consulting or Skyline Media, as well as to his wife and her company.
To increase the number of defendants eligible for the pretrial diversion program and thus to increase their kickbacks, Guidry and the other person in the District Attorney's Office loosened the eligibility requirements to get into the pretrial diversion program, according to the documents.
Through a 2022 public records request, The Acadiana Advocate learned that enrollment in the District Attorney's pretrial diversion program in 2019 was 458 and 296 in 2020. In 2021, enrollment jumped to 837. From January until May 2022, enrollment was 325, higher than all of 2020.
The second federal charge to which Guidry pleaded guilty was bribery involving programs receiving federal funds. On Oct. 28, 2021 he allegedly solicited and received $12,500 from a vendor aided and abetted by the other public official in the District Attorney's Office.
The third count is conspiracy to commit an offense while an agent or commissioner with the LDWF from May 1, 2019, until Dec. 10, 2021.
Guidry and at least one official with the LDWF, the plea document states, steered or attempted to steer LDWF contracts to a vendor in exchange for money and other tangible items.
Guidry, the LDWF official and "other public officials" attempted to secure contracts for a specific vendor to provide online courses such as hunter and boater education classes, courses to resolve violations and hunting and boating licenses.
The federal plea deal alleges Guidry, the vendor and LDWF official met Nov. 19, 2021, and agreed to withhold kickbacks to the state official until after he retired from the department. The vendor agreed to buy the LDWF official a $14,000 all-terrain vehicle in exchange for his help with the contracts.
A federal judge on March 23 ordered a presentencing investigation. Federal prosecutors did not request detention, so Guidry was allowed to remain free.
Sentencing is set for July 7 before federal Judge David C. Joseph in Lafayette.
More than 10 years ago the FBI raided the DA's office under long-time District Attorney Mike Harson. That investigation centered on a bribery scheme allegedly concocted by Lafayette private investigator Robert Williamson whose clients paid him to arrange to fast-track their cases.
Williamson, who was not an attorney, gave cash and other items to courthouse employees, including Harson's long-time secretary, Barna Haynes, to arrange for private hearings with a judge to adjudicate the cases outside the usual court system. He also allegedly bribed workers of at least one nonprofit group to forge documents saying his clients completed community service work when they did not.
Williamson and Barna Haynes, who at the time was married to Gary Haynes, spent time in federal prison as a result of their roles in that scheme.