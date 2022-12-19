A former Lafayette Christian Academy student is suing the school, The Family Church and a former teacher and coach at the school, alleging the man used his position to groom her for an inappropriate teacher-student sexual relationship.
The suit, filed in late November, claims Greg Fontenot, Jr. “used his position as a faculty member of Lafayette Christian Academy and/or The Family Church, Inc. to manipulate plaintiff into trusting him, being willing to have a sexual relationship with him, sending sexually explicit text messages to him and concealing their improper teacher/student relationship.”
Fontenot, 33, is a former teacher and baseball coach at the school. The Acadiana Advocate has chosen not to name the woman because she was a minor at the time of the lawsuit’s focus.
Fontenot faces related criminal charges tied to the incident.
The 33-year-old was arrested in November and in February was charged in the 15th Judicial District Court with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, simple battery and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 17. Court records show Fontenot moved to Tampa, Florida for a new job, and is subject to a GPS monitoring system.
The educator’s sexual attentions and grooming began in October 2021, when the former student had two classes with Fontenot, the woman’s attorneys Yul Lorio and L. Shaun Trahan claim in the suit.
Fontenot asked the teen “...personal questions and began making inappropriate remarks about her in front of the entire class with regards to her attractiveness and appearance.”
Then there were physical advances, like Fontenot draping his arm around the girl’s shoulder to rest his forearm against her breasts and grabbing her butt as she exited class on at least two occasions, the suit said.
In mid-November 2021, the 17-year-old received text messages from an unknown number stating “this is where the trust begins” and to stay after class. When she did, Fontenot began to lay out plans “for a sexual relationship with [the 17-year-old], telling her that he thought she was ‘hot’ and wanted to ‘hook up’ with her,” the lawsuit claims.
The teen was “stunned, somewhat frightened and confused.” Fontenot told her to think over the proposal, her attorney says.
In a protective order filed around the time of Fontenot’s arrest, the teen described questioning Fontenot about when his attraction began. The teen said he replied that he began viewing her sexually after seeing her in a swimsuit at a pool party associated with a school extracurricular activity.
Two days later, Fontenot again met with the teen to discuss the “pros and cons” of a potential sexual relationship. When the girl expressed concern for his wife and children if they were caught, Fontenot replied, “If she trusted him and they were careful, they would not get caught,” the lawsuit claims.
In the protective order, the teen further described Fontenot suggesting they could rendezvous in a parking lot, because his truck’s windows were tinted.
The night of the Nov. 19 meeting, Fontenot texted the teen for hours while driving out of state with his wife, who was asleep in the vehicle. When she awoke, the woman caught Fontenot texting his student and called the girl to demand why she had his number, with more calls following, the lawsuit claims.
In the protective order, the former student says that Fontenot pressed her to lie once caught by his wife.
The former student suffered psychological and mental pain and suffering, damage to her reputation, emotional anguish, humiliation, harassment and loss of enjoyment of life as a result of Fontenot’s advances, her attorneys claim.
The former student alleges both Lafayette Christian Academy and The Family Church are also liable in the case because of negligence and impudence, alleging they did not properly vet, train or supervise Fontenot.