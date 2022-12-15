Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.
Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
In September 2020, Lafayette Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a Rue Du Jardin residence where Dore lived in a detached apartment. Officers found counterfeit $1, $10, $20 and $100 bills, paraphernalia for creating counterfeit money and additional printed money in the main residence, a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said.
In a second unrelated case, three men were sentenced over a counterfeiting operation in St. Martin Parish.
Creig Matthew Jacquneaux, 48, of Lafayette, was sentenced to 16 months in prison, Jeffrey Wilson, 30, of Lafayette, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and Beau Bertrand, 34, of Breaux Bridge, was sentenced to 10 months in prison. All three also received two years of supervised release after their sentences are completed, the statement said.
On Dec. 6, 2021, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. Secret Service agents executed a search warrant at a residence on 6th Street in Breaux Bridge and found counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 bills as well as genuine cash, printers and money soaking in chemical solutions to “bleach” the ink from the bills, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Jacquneaux and Wilson were present when the search warrant was served and admitted to their involvement in the counterfeiting operation and passing the bills in the Lafayette and Breaux Bridge areas, later pleading guilty in court. Bertrand pleaded guilty to having knowledge of the operation and not reporting the counterfeiting to law enforcement, the statement said.