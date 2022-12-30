A defense attorney’s effort to block new DNA evidence in a 2012 murder case that’s being retried in Lafayette Parish has stalled because of a lack of funds.
In 2015, Corlious Dyson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Clement Amos III, who was shot to death at a Hummingbird Lane apartment complex in August 2012. Amos was shot while checking on a neighbor who reported a strange man lurking around her apartment.
Evidence presented at the original trial included eyewitness testimony, photo lineup identifications from two women who did not identify Dyson in court, and DNA evidence taken from plastic gloves recovered at the scene that a woman reported seeing the shooter wear and discard while fleeing.
Multiple people’s DNA was found on the gloves at the scene, and Dyson could not be excluded as a possible DNA contributor, according to Acadiana Advocate reporting from the trial.
Dyson was convicted in an 11-1 jury verdict, and after years of unsuccessful appeals his conviction and sentence were overturned after the U.S. Supreme Court deemed nonunanimous jury convictions for serious offenses unconstitutional.
Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Don Landry’s office was ordered to retry the case in 2021.
Another case, the 2017 conviction of Aaron Richards, is being similarly retried. Richards was convicted of second-degree murder by a 10-2 split jury in the 2010 stabbing death of Timothy Falgout, a 50-year-old Pizza Hut delivery driver.
When Landry’s office contacted the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory to arrange for DNA evidence to be presented at the new trial, the lab reported that a new analysis method was being employed using a program called TrueAllele and the DNA evidence would need to be reanalyzed.
That new evidence was then submitted by the prosecution, according to court records.
TrueAllele is a software program created and owned by forensic analysis company Cybergenetics. It uses complex statistical algorithms to calculate the likelihood an individual’s DNA is present on evidence compared to a random person’s DNA, particularly in cases where a mixture of DNA is present and it’s too complicated for a human technician to manually parse out and identify the DNA in the sample.
The process is called probabilistic genotyping.
The technology, first used in a prosecution in 2009, has been challenged by defense attorneys and groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union because of the secretive nature of the program’s proprietary algorithm and, as a result, defendants’ inability to fully confront the evidence being presented against them.
Dyson’s defense attorney Chad Ikerd is fighting the inclusion of the TrueAllele results in Dyson’s new trial.
Ikerd said it’s Cybergenetics’ prerogative to protect their intellectual property, but that means TrueAllele reports should not be admissible in court. Without the ability to scrutinize TrueAllele’s code, it’s impossible to know if the program includes any errors the could impact the reliability of the results, he said.
The defense attorney has called for a Daubert hearing, a proceeding where a judge evaluates “whether an expert witness’s scientific testimony is based on scientifically valid reasoning which can properly be applied to the facts at issue,” according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School.
Securing a technical expert to support his argument has stalled for lack of funding from the 15th Judicial District Public Defenders Office, he said.
Ikerd said in a court filing he received authorization to hire the expert in October, but that funding authorization was revoked in November after new Chief Public Defender Amanda Martin reviewed the office’s budget and determined there weren’t sufficient funds available to cover the expert’s fees.
The office has requested financial support from the Louisiana Public Defender Board but the request is in limbo, he said.
The Daubert hearing was originally scheduled for Dec. 2, then delayed to Dec. 16 and has since not been rescheduled as the funding for Dyson’s expert has yet to be confirmed. Ikerd said having the opportunity to challenge the TrueAllele evidence is necessary to provide his client the best possible defense.
“Just because he doesn’t have the financial resources to fully put on his own defense and his own expense doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the constitutional right to it. It’s the whole reason I’ve been appointed to the case at no cost to him. Just because he doesn’t have the money doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve the absolute best defense,” Ikerd said.
Dyson’s new trial has been set for May 15, according to court records.