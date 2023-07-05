A court hearing is scheduled July 20 on a motion to suppress statements made by Ian Howard, 33, the man accused of the 2017 shooting death of Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett is set to hear arguments on whether statements by Howard should be allowed as evidence in the capital case in which he could face the death penalty.
His trial is set to begin March 1.
The motion to suppress Howard’s statements was put on hold in May awaiting a ruling by Garrett on three legal questions.
The first was whether the motion to suppress statements was moot, as prosecutors said they will not rely on the formal interview as a primary part of their case.
Garrett ruled that the motion to suppress is not moot. She cited a case where the state was required to show the defendant’s statements were freely and voluntarily given, even if they were only used for impeachment purposes.
Secondly, Garrett ruled that evidence of Howard’s mental illness may be considered relevant in continuation of the suppression hearing.
Evidence of Howard’s mental illness, she wrote, may be used for the limited purpose of determining whether his statement to police was voluntary.
Howard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His trial was delayed in February 2022 while he received mental health treatment and medication at East Feliciana Hospital. Howard was diagnosed in 2021 with schizoaffective disorder.
Finally, Garrett ruled that defense attorneys for Howard did not commit a discovery violation when they failed to provide a report from Dr. Sarah Deland, a psychiatrist, before the suppression hearing. Disclosure, she wrote, is required for a trial, not a pre-trial hearing.
Howard is accused of fatally shooting Middlebrook and wounding three others at a Lafayette convenience store on Oct. 1, 2017, when Middlebrook, a 9-year veteran of the police force, responded to a call about an aggravated assault with a gun.