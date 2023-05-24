The man accused of killing a Lafayette police officer is slated to go to trial more than five years after the fatal shooting.
The trial for Ian Howard has been set to start on March 1, 2024, when district prosecutors will allege Howard killed Lafayette Police Officer Cpl. Michael Middlebrook in October 2017. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is facing the death penalty.
"The family is relieved and happy things are going forward," Adrienne Middlebrook, the officer's widow, told reporter's after Wednesday's hearing.
Howard, 33, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of Middlebrook, who was on duty responding to a complaint at a Lafayette convenience store when the shooting occurred.
Howard also is accused of the attempted murder of three others that he allegedly shot at the store. Those proceedings have been put on hold while the capital case is prioritized.
Two forensic mental health experts testified for the defense in 2021 that Howard was in a psychotic state on the night of the shooting.
"I will not move this date unless there is a dire issue," 15th Judicial Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett said in court Wednesday. "This date is etched in stone."
Garrett told the attorneys and clerk of court to put aside five to six weeks for the trial.
Howard's trial has been delayed numerous times, including because of the COVID-19 pandemic and so that his competency to stand trial could be addressed.
Howard's attorneys, Richard Bourke and Elliot Brown with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, raised concerns about his competency and his ability to assist his defense in February 2022, bringing the proceedings to a halt.
Garrett ruled last month that Howard was competent to stand trial. In order to help maintain that competency, Howard will remain in the custody of a forensic mental health facility in East Feliciana Parish, she ruled Wednesday.
"I know it's not ideal," she said, "but it seems best under the circumstances."
Garrett also set several dates before the slated trial date to handle several outstanding motions in the capital murder case, including a request from Howard's attorneys to hold the trial outside of Lafayette Parish.