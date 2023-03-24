The attorneys for Ian Howard, who is accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette Police officer and injuring three other people, are worried his ability to assist his defense is deteriorating after months of treatment.
Howard's attorneys, Elliot Brown and Richard Bourke with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, raised their concerns during a competency hearing Friday in which two forensic psychiatrists testified that Howard was competent to stand trial.
Howard, 33, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the October 2017 first-degree murder of Lafayette Police Officer Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and the attempted murder of three others at a Lafayette convenience store.
The two doctors testified in front of 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett that after receiving treatment and medication at East Feliciana Hospital, Howard met the requirements of competency. That includes understanding the roles of various people in a courtroom, the severity of the charges against him, the various defenses and his ability to assist his legal defense team.
Garrett ruled in February 2022 that Howard was unable to assist his attorneys in his defense because of "his degenerative condition from lack of medication and the complex nature of the case against him."
Garrett ordered Howard admitted to East Feliciana Hospital for medication, observation, therapy and restorative treatment to prevent further degenerative conditions. He was admitted in August.
Despite the doctors' report that Howard was competent, Garrett said earlier this month she would not rule on his competency until they testified, which happened Friday.
Since being at the hospital, Howard has been on anxiety medication and a medication used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and Tourette syndrome.
Both doctors said Howard reported a stabilized mood since taking the medications, that he said he would continue to take his medication and that he was attending restorative competency classes regularly.
But Howard's attorneys raised concerns during the nearly five-hour hearing that in the last two weeks Howard's ability to assist them in his defense has deteriorated, which was one of their main concerns when they first requested a sanity evaluation.
In 2021, Sarah Deland, a Tulane University psychiatry professor diagnosed Howard with schizoaffective disorder after interviewing him 13 times and reviewing his social and medical histories.
Deland noted that schizophrenia affects “the capacity to exercise free and rational judgment,” and she characterized Howard’s actions during the shootings as “motiveless and apparently random.”
During Friday's hearing, Deland said she saw Howard twice since he was moved to the East Feliciana facility. In February, Deland said Howard seemed to have improved – he was able to have a back-and-forth conversation and was able to have an appropriate discussion about his competency – but she was still wary about his ability to help his defense and withstand the stresses of a trial.
When she visited him Tuesday, she said he more guarded, more paranoid, didn't speak as freely and disordered thinking was apparent and she no longer thought he was competent and that he could not assist in his defense.
Prosecutor Alan Haney requested to see a report or notes from Deland's visits. When she did not produce any, Garret suspended the hearing until those records could be shared with her, the attorneys and the forensic psychiatrist who helped evaluate Howard.
The hearing will resume next month.